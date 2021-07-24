Ratched: Sarah Paulson Helps Win Tequila, Shuts Down Season 2 Rumor

As much as would be selfishly fine if Sarah Paulson did nothing but play in the American Horror Story universe for the rest of her career, we're thankful that she would never take our advice and instead broadens her acting horizons on a regular basis- whether it's Hulu's Mrs. America, FX's American Crime Story, or Netflix's Ratched. We also respect her social media game and the way she stays actively engaged with her fanbase on both topics pertaining to her projects as well as important social issues. And sometimes, every now and then? Paulson helps someone win a bottle of tequila.

As most of you know, Paulson executive produces and stars in Ratched, reteaming with AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy for the prequel series to Ken Kesey's 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest that focuses on Nurse Mildred Ratched's (Paulson) backstory. The first season became a global streaming sensation, with buzz already building about when the second season would hit streaming screens. Well, one fan hit up Paulson on Twitter to see if a report that the second season will "once again be made up of ten episodes" and will premiere on September 17, 2021, was true. Because if it wasn't then this person was winning some tequila. Well, it looks like they can get the salt and lime ready because Paulson shut that nonsense down fast with a "not true" while also pointing out that the reporting source didn't even get the number of episodes right: the first season of Ratched was an eight-episode run:

Beginning in the mid-'40s, Ratched follows our lead's devolution from a nurse to a full-fledged monster as she makes her way up through the mental health care system. Murphy has mapped out a four-season origin arc for the series (the series has already been renewed for two seasons/18 episodes), where Paulson's nurse would face off against a different adversary each season (with the fourth and final season blending Cuckoo's Nest into the narrative).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ratched | Final Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l2tbRZn7tpY)

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred's stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ratched | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZU9ZtlkSnnE)

Created by Evan Romansky and inspired by the iconic and unforgettable character of Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, the series also starred Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

Murphy directed the pilot episode from a script by writer Romansky. Joining Paulson and Murphy as executive producers for the first season were Michael Douglas, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Robert Mitas, and Tim Minear.