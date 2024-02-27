Posted in: MGM Television, TV | Tagged: Beacon 23, Deric A. Hughes, Lean Headey, mgm, science fiction, streaming

Beacon 23 Season 2 Trailer: Sci-Fi Mystery Series Returns This April

Beacon 23 Season 2 is premiering April 7th on MGM+, and a new trailer just launched. You've been warned, Lena Headey fans...

Beacon 23, the claustrophobic Science Fiction mystery series adapted from the book by Wool author Hugh Howey, is returning for a second season on MGM+, the now-owned by Amazon streaming service that people sometimes forget actually exists. Season 2 will premiere on April 7th, 2024 – and a new trailer just premiered.

Beacon 23 takes place in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way, and the first season follows Aster (Lena Headey), a government agent, and Halan (Stephan James), a stoic ex-military man whose fates became entangled after they found themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that served as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers. In Season Two, Beacon 23 is now little more than a prison with Aleph onboard, and The Artifact provides more questions than answers. Without a clear path forward, the inhabitants of Beacon 23 must rely on each other, but their conflicting agendas may get in the way. Howey's plots depend on withholding the mystery of what the actual universe of the story is so that its reveal usually turns out to be the climax of the story. It's part of the whole "Mystery Box" mode of storytelling that some people might find very annoying. The whole mystery of season one hinged on exactly what the beacon stations are for and why they're out in space.

This season will feature Stephan James, Natasha Mumba and Ellen Wong, who looks like she's replacing Lena Headey as James' foil in the series. The trailer for Season Two immediately spoils the fact that Headey dies in the finale of Season One, so if you're tuning in to see what she's doing after Game of Thrones, well, she's not on Beacon 23 anymore, kids! Beacon 23 is produced by Boat Rocker and based on the best-selling book by Hugh Howey; the new season will premiere on MGM+ on April 7, 2024, with eight new episodes. Zak Penn created the series and executive produced it. Glen Mazzara, previous of The Walking Dead and The Shield, and Joy Blake, who worked on The Passage and Ghost Whisperer, will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers on Season Two.

Beacon 23 Season One is currently streaming on MGM+. The streaming service seems to have a lot of solid genre series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!