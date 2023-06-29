Posted in: MGM Television, TV | Tagged: from, from season 3, horror, mgm, MGM Television, renewed, series renewed

From: MGM+ Confirms Season 3 Return for Hit Sci-Fi Horror Series

More mysteries & dangers await fans of MGM+'s sci-fi horror series From, with news of a season three renewal officially announced today.

MGM+ announced today that the contemporary sci-fi horror series From has been renewed for a 10-episode third season. Created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater) and executive produced by showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias, Fringe) and director Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones), the series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter.

In the wake of Season Two's epic cliffhanger, escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them. The series is set to return in 2024. From is the second-most viewed series in the history of the premium network, behind the Emmy-winning Godfather of Harlem, starring Forest Whitaker and co-created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein (Narcos).

The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) and an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad (Honor Society), and Scott McCord (East of Middle West). Joining the ensemble in Season Two were Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), A.J. Simmons (Reacher), and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann).

"The first two seasons of FROM captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town—and possibly beyond—are slowly revealed," said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. "We can't wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in Season Three, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers."

"We're so grateful for the support of our fans and FROMily this season. We have a lot more story to tell … and shocking, weird roads to take you on, with plenty of answers along the way," said Jack Bender, executive producer and director.

From is a co-production between MGM+ Studios and Amazon's Pan-English scripted TV. Alongside Jeff Pinkner, John Griffin, and Jack Bender, serving as executive producers are Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO, and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio's Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

