Beavis and Butt-Head: Check Out Season 2 Ep. 1 For Free (VIDEO) Paramount+ released the opener to Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2, S02E01 "Meditation Sucks"/"Polling Place" - check it out here!

While there are tons of ways to celebrate 4/20 (aside from the obvious), the return of Paramount+ & Mike Judge's Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head for a second season just feels right. And the festivities kick off with S02E01 "Meditation Sucks" & "Polling Place" and S02E02 "Old Man Beavis" & "Hunting Trip" – but you don't have to be on the streaming service if you want to check out the first episode. That's because Paramount+ was kind enough to post the first episode of the season on YouTube – for free. And before you ask? Yes, we have it waiting for you below…

With the animated series returning to the U.S. & Canada for a second season today with two new episodes (Australia and the U.K. on Friday, April 21), here's a look at the official trailer for Mike Judge & Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, followed by a look at the season-opening episode:

"'Beavis and Butt-Head' started with me animating a two-minute short, and then a second one that was like three minutes. [I made it] in my house, by myself, with nobody. My ex-wife helped out a little bit, but there was no [one else]. And then MTV came along, and it did irk me a little bit that it was called MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head," Judge revealed to EW while explaining his name in the title. With a reboot being considered, Judge's manager suggested a name change for the series. "I was like, why not?" Judge added with a laugh. "If it was already MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head, I'll take that spot."

Created and voiced by writer, producer & director Judge, the characters originated in Judge's 1992 short film Frog Baseball, which was broadcast by MTV's animation showcase Liquid Television. After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, the series ran for seven seasons from March 8, 1993, to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, Beavis and Butt-Head received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society; and would go on to spinoff the 1996 theatrical film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is executive-produced by Judge, Lew Morton, and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina & Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.