Bedrock: Elizabeth Banks Starring In, EP Flintstones Animated Sequel

Warner Bros Animation is setting up the next chapter in The Flintstones in a new sequel called Bedrock with Elizabeth Banks attached to star lending her voice to Pebbles, according to Variety. The daughter of Fred and Wilma Flintstone, most incarnations of the series had her as a toddler, but Bedrock is set 20 years in the future with the character grown up in the latest take on the "modern stone-age family."

In the show, Fred Flintstone is on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles is embarking on her own career. As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm's club.

Bamm-Bamm is the son of Barney and Betty Rubble, the neighbors of the Flintstones, who grew up with Pebbles. The project will be written and co-executive produced by Lindsay Kerns, whose past credits include Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, DC Super Hero Girls, and Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Banks and Max Handelman will executive produce via Brownstone Productions, with the company's Dannah Shinder co-executive producing. Warner Bros. Animation and Fox Entertainment will produce. Brownstone is currently under a TV overall deal at Warner Bros.

"Long before The Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were The Flintstones and Bedrock," said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. "Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable and the idea of adapting it for today's audience is a challenge we here at Fox are very much looking forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth and Lindsay. No pressure whatsoever, really."

Fox Entertainment's free streaming platform Tubi acquired the AVOD rights of all six seasons of the 1960s original Hanna-Barbera cartoon which ran on ABC from 1960-66, becomes available on May 1. "The Flintstones are the first family of primetime animation," said Peter Girardi, executive vice president of alternative programming at Warner Bros. Animation. "Elizabeth and Lindsay have a brilliant take on these characters, and Fox and Brownstone are the perfect partners to bring them back to primetime. This is going to rock (sorry)." Created by Joseph Barbera and William Hanna, the series grew in popularity spawning several films and TV series spinoffs including the equally iconic futuristic version of the modern family (as opposed to the stone age one) in The Jetsons. Exploring a grown-up Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm was previously done in TV spin-offs in The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show and The Flinstone Comedy Hour as teenagers and in three films as adults in I Yabba-Dabba Do!, Hollyrock-a-Bye Baby, and A Flintstone Family Christmas.