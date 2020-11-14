Cartoons Callback: Care Bears, Flintstone Kids, Scooby-Doo Pup & More

Coming out of a very stressful election week and finally feeling like a weight has been lifted off my chest after nearly four years. I started feeling a little nostalgic for the morning cartoons I grew up with. I am not going to lie, I have woken up singing the theme songs and wishing I could pop in those VHS tapes and rewatch them one more time. They bring back those feelings of carelessness and comfort, like a hug. In the spirit of relaxation and feeling hopeful once again for the future, here are some old cartoons that I really feel like rewatching: Care Bears, The Flintstone Kids, A Pup Named Scooby-Doo, Pound Puppies, and My Little Pony.

"Care Bears": This cartoon was very dear to me as a kid. I would pretty much rewatch the same VHS tapes over and over with my siblings. It is a surprise it never ripped. Along with Fantasia, this was very influential to me growing up. I often remember it– especially that episode where everyone loses hope and everything turns gray. It is perhaps one of the moments I compare my feelings to the most. Not to mention the cuteness of it forever inspired my love for clouds and rainbows. It also enabled my obsession with hearts and cute shapes from a very young age. Not too big on the remake though.

"The Flintstone Kids": Another cartoon I fondly remember. It is the reason I will forever love Betty over Vilma and the main reason I liked The Flintstones as a kid. My favorite memory though will forever be Captain Caveman. I always wanted to hug him. Too adorable. But as bizarre concepts for cartoon spinoffs go, this one deserves respect from the "Flintstones" fandom.

"A Pup Named Scooby-Doo": This one will always be one of my favorites. My parents used to compare my reaction to chocolate to Scooby's and his snacks. I guess it always hit a soft spot due to relatability factors. Not to mention Shaggy and Scooby were and will always be a whole mood. I know it is an over-done archetype of story, but I will tune -in whenever Boomerang spoils me with some old episodes.

"Pound Puppies": Another one that was so adorably cute as a kid with a crappy reboot. Also, another cartoon that exacerbated my love for puppies-slash-cute-creatures. While it perpetuated the mean cat stereotype that I am not a fan of, it was still a never-miss for me. Dare I say, we wouldn't have as deep of an appreciation for cute puppy videos on the internet if we didn't have Pound Puppies to properly prepare us? Maybe a stretch, but my inner-child stands by it.

"My Little Pony": The only successful reboot out of the bunch, honestly. It is cute with a fantastic story and characters that everyone that watches can relate to. At first, my sister got into the cartoon and I could not comprehend what got her to turn into a Brony so suddenly until I started watching myself. She will probably never know I secretly watched, but I finally understood how a community grew from this amazing animation. Twilight Sparkle will forever be bae.