Funko Debates Fruity vs Cocoa Pebbles with New Flintstones Pops

During the Funko FUN TV broadcast, Funko discussed the great cereal debate. This debate had Funko owners past and present Mike Becker and Brian Mariotti going toe to toe discussing who is better, Fruity Pebbles or Cocoa Pebbles. This of course leads into the reveal of two brand new Pops featuring the Hanna-Barbara classics, The Flintstones. Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble are cereal icons when it comes to the Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles cereal lines. These iconic cartoons still on those cereal boxes and Funko wanted to make sure each side of the great cereal debate gets time to shine. Just like newer Monster Cereal Pop iconic with Frankenberry, Count Chocula, and Boo Berry, these Flintstones characters will have cereal bowls in their hands. Fred Flintstone will be supporting the delicious fruity taste of Fruity Pebbles. While Barney Rubble sticks with the rich and sweet taste of Cocoa Pebbles.

These Funko Pops feature two new designs for not only Ad Icons but the return of the Flintstones. Funko only just teased these images so no pre-orders or release dates are known just yet. I would not be surprised if both do these were set as FunkoShop exclusives. Most of the Hanna-Barbara Pops end up as exclusives on their shop along with a nice chunk of Ad Icon Pops. Either way, these will be fun Pops for any fan of the cereal of the classic cartoon. I am also curious about what their boxes will be, I can imagine they will be placed under the Ad Icon label with Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles logos at the top. Stay tuned for an official announcement from Funko which will lead to pre-orders if they are set as commons. Make sure you check out some of the new and upcoming Pops here and check out the whole FUN TV broadcast here.