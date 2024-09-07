Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: beetlejuice, MeTV

Beetlejuice Animated Series Marathon: Check Out MeTV Toons' Lineup

MeTV Toons is hosting a marathon of episodes from the animated Beetlejuice series beginning at 12 pm PT. Here's a look at what's on tap...

MeTV Toons is bringing your favorite cartoon creep to TV sets everywhere with the Beetlejuice scare-a-thon on Saturday, September 7th! Haven't heard of MeTV Toons? Having launched in late June, MeTV Toons is a broadcast TV channel showing vintage cartoons around the clock in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, which means they offer peak prime-time nostalgia at any hour. Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry, Top Cat, Wacky Races, and Underdog all in one place? All that and a certain moose and squirrel! MeTV Toons even has Freakazoid for those of us whose nostalgia comes from the 1990s.

In honor of Tim Burton's sequel film, MeTV Toons is running a marathon of episodes that kicks off later today (September 7th) at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT/11 am CT – here's a look at what's on tap:

We are celebrating the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" with a scare-a-thon! Tune in to MeTV Toons on September 7th (TOMORROW!) at 12P | 11C for a marathon of the best episodes of "Beetlejuice" the animated series.#BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice #beetlejuice #MeTVToons pic.twitter.com/qP2lPHET4s — MeTV Toons (@MeTVtoons) September 6, 2024 Show Full Tweet

12P / 11C – "Laugh of the Party": Lydia's Halloween party seems doomed to failure until Beetlejuice produces "Party People In A Can."

12:30P / 11:30C – "Poopsie/It's the Pits": Beetlejuice babysits for the Monster Across The Street in "Poopsie." Beetlejuice reacts badly to fame and fortune in "It's The Pits."

1P / 12C – "Cousin B.J./Beetlejuice's Parents": Beetlejuice poses as a relative when Lydia's extended family pays a visit in "Cousin B.J." Lydia meets her pal's conservative folks in "Beetlejuice's Parents."

1:30P /12:30C – "Back-to-School Ghoul": B.J. has to go back to school when the revelation that he never finished kindergarten causes him to lose his license to drive people crazy.

2P / 1C – "Splitting Image/Awards to the Wise": Lydia finds herself up to her chin in weirdness when an accident splits her pal into two identical "Beetlejuices" in "Splitting Image." A jealous Beetlejuice seeks an award when he sees everyone else being honored in "Awards To The Wise."

2:30P / 1:30C – "Beetlebones": When Beetlejuice's skeleton runs away, the ghoul's in danger of losing his bones forever if the Skeleton Crew finds it first.

3P / 2C – "To Beetle or not to Beetle": Shakespeare's disgruntled characters kidnap Lydia and force her to rewrite their roles.

3:30P / 2:30C – "The Wizard of Ooze": It is a spoof on The Wizard of Oz, with Lydia as Dorothy, Beetlejuice as the Scarecrow, Jacques as the Bone Woodsman, the Monster as Lion, and Ginger as Toto. But who's the Wizard?!

4P / 3C – "What Makes B.J. Run": Beetlejuice's show is canceled, but his mailroom maneuvers promise to bring him back to prominence as Lydia lands a children's show.

4:30P / 3:30C – "Midnight Scum": Beetlejuice's perfect brother returns, but their sibling rivalry has a cash bonus now that Donnyjuice is a wanted man and Deader Alive, the famous bounty hunter from Neitherworld TV, is on his trail.

Catch the animated series on MeTV Toons weekdays at 7:30 am and Sunday at 5:30 am.

