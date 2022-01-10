Bel-Air: Peacock Releases Impressive Trailer for "Fresh" New Take

With showrunners T.J. Brady & Rasheed Newson and executive producer Will Smith's fresh take on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" set to hit Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13), the streaming service has released the official trailer as well as a new set of preview images that drive home the idea that while there may be some laughs? Peacock's Bel-Air is no sitcom, with the trailer showing a deeper dive into what it was that drove Will (newcomer Jabari Banks) to the west coast (and how that wasn't enough to keep danger away from his door). Meanwhile, Will has to find a way to fit into his new world without losing who he is in the process. Joining Banks on the series are Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks (At That Age, V Wars), Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks (The Enemy Within, Atlanta), Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks (Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson), Coco Jones as Hilary Banks (Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx), Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks (We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel), Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey (Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run), Jordan L. Jones as Jazz (Rel, Snowfall), and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa (The Chair, What If).

Now here's a look at the official trailer, with Bel-Air set to hit Peacock beginning Sunday, February 13th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bel-Air | Official Trailer | Peacock Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-_P9DPMuy8)

Set in modern-day America, Peacock's new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he's ever known. Executive produced by Will Smith, and inspired by Morgan Cooper's viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining '90s sitcom, Bel-Air takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will's complex journey through a current lens. The new series features an ensemble cast that introduces Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes Cooper, who serves as director, co-writer, and executive producer, and co-showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.

Brady, Newson, and co-writer & director Morgan Cooper executive produce alongside Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz. Bel-Air is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's media company Westbrook Inc.