Best Medicine: Check Out Our S01E02 "Been There Done That" Preview

Here's a preview of tonight's episode of FOX's Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine, S01E02: "Been There Done That."

Martin faces chaos after canceling Port Wenn’s beloved baked bean supper due to a health scare.

Episode 2 finds Martin reuniting with his childhood bully and dealing with an angry town.

Preview S01E03: Martin creates more local drama after breaking the high school baseball star’s arm.

Welcome to our preview of tonight's episode of FOX and Showrunner Liz Tuccillo's Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine, S01E02: "Been There Done That." If you thought Martin was having a tough time fitting in before the town chases him out of town with pitchforks and fiery torches, just wait until you see what happens when he's forced to shut down Port Wenn's monthly baked bean supper. Oh, and did we mention that Martin is going to be reunited with his childhood bully? Here's a look at what's in store for tonight, and we also have a look ahead to S01E03: "Take Me Out of the Ballgame":

Best Medicine Season 1 Episodes 2 & 3 Previews

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 2 "Been There Done That" – After Martin comes face-to-face with his childhood bully and diagnoses a potentially contagious illness, he is forced to cancel Port Wenn's monthly baked bean supper, angering everyone in the town. Also, Louisa observes Mark getting friendly with her teaching assistant, while Elaine steps in to help Martin in an unexpected, but very much needed, way. Written by Liz Tuccillo.

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 3 "Take Me Out of the Ballgame" – On the eve of Port Wenn High School's baseball team's playoff game, the town is furious with Martin when he accidentally breaks the arm of their star player, who happens to be the son of his high school bully. However, Martin suspects the boy has a more serious condition. Meanwhile, Elaine moves into Martin's waiting room after fighting with her mom, Aunt Sarah rivals with a fan of the opposing team, and Louisa makes a conscious effort to make some female friends.

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Josh Charles, The Good Wife), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Abigail Spencer, Suits).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but loveable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

