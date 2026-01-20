Best Medicine: Here's Our S01E03 "Take Me Out of the Ballgame" Preview

Posted in: Current News, Fox, TV | Tagged: Best Medicine

Here's a preview for tonight's episode of FOX's Josh Charles & Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine, S01E03: "Take Me Out of the Ballgame."

Martin lands in hot water after injuring the local high school baseball team's star before playoffs.

Episode 3 teases deeper medical concerns and emotional drama for Martin and the Port Wenn locals.

Preview what's ahead in Episode 4: All the World's Ablaze, with new challenges and town feuds.

We're back with our weekly "pregame" preview for FOX and Showrunner Liz Tuccillo's Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine. In S01E03: "Take Me Out of the Ballgame," Martin (Charles) doesn't exactly endear himself with the town when he accidentally breaks the arm of the Port Wenn High School's baseball team's star player ahead of a playoff game. Did we mention that the player is the son of Martin's high school bully? More importantly, Martin fears a much more serious health issue is at play. After checking out our updated preview for tonight's episode, stick around for an official overview and image gallery for next week's episode, S01E04: "All the World's Ablaze."

Best Medicine Season 1 Episodes 3 & 4 Previews

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 3 "Take Me Out of the Ballgame" – On the eve of Port Wenn High School's baseball team's playoff game, the town is furious with Martin when he accidentally breaks the arm of their star player, who happens to be the son of his high school bully. However, Martin suspects the boy has a more serious condition. Meanwhile, Elaine moves into Martin's waiting room after fighting with her mom, Aunt Sarah rivals with a fan of the opposing team, and Louisa makes a conscious effort to make some female friends.

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 4 "All the World's Ablaze" – Port Wenn's favorite hunky wilderness survival instructor goes missing after Martin deduces that he desperately needs medical help. Also, the locals are furious with Martin after he calls the health inspector on The Salty Breeze, suspecting food poisoning, and Elaine decides to skip her mother's wedding to the school principal.

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Josh Charles, The Good Wife), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Abigail Spencer, Suits).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but loveable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

