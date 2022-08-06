Better Call Saul: Giancarlo Esposito on Marvel Meet, Wants Professor X

When it comes to playing complex "big bads," no one does it better than Giancarlo Esposito. From Moff Gideon on Disney+'s The Mandalorian and Stan Edgar on Amazon's The Boys to his career-defining turn as Gus Fring on AMC's soon-to-end Better Call Saul (and on Breaking Bad prior to that), Esposito has cornered the market on intensely intimidating characters. But could the actor be broadening his "big bad" horizons in the MCU? And while two particular Marvel villains who he named were well-received by the audience he was speaking with, Esposito had another character in mind- and this one's a hero.

In a TikTok video shared by @countdowncitygeeks, Esposito revealed that he spoke with Marvel recently about being able to play in the MCU sandbox. "I have not worked for Marvel yet. I've been in a room with them and talked to them," Esposito revealed. "So, there's been talk of Magneto… Who else has there been talk about over there? Oh, Doom! Doctor Doom! And then there is… Professor X." For the actor, portraying the founder & leader of the X-Men would be exactly the kind of playing-against-type that interests him, that "a little bit different" he says he looks for in the roles he chooses. "I'm going to go for something that is a little bit different. I'm going to go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X," Esposito added. And considering that Disney+'s Ms. Marvel has already introduced the concept of mutants into the MCU, how cool would it be to see the award-winner leading a team in a streaming series? Exactly… now here's a look at the clip: