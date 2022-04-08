Better Call Saul: It's Not What Bob Odenkirk Says, It's How He Says It

Earlier today, we checked in with Better Call Saul co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould for an update on whether or not Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul would appear in the final season of AMC's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring series. This time around, Odenkirk joined Gilligan & Gould on the red carpet to drop some ten-ton teases for what's to come. In the first clip, Odenkirk is asked what he thinks fans will be the most surprised to see- and that's where you need to pay attention to the visuals and not just his words. "I could tell you in two words, but I can't tell you," Odenkirk said but you need to see the way he looks at the show's creators and their reactions to get a sense that something big is coming. And then Odenkirk goes the wide-eyed route when he adds, "Ummm… some wonderful new characters" before Gilligan adds, "Yes, yes… some really wonderful new characters that we are very much looking forward to…." But before Gilligan can finish, Odenkirk interrupts with, "Your brain is going to explode when you see them."

Seriously, the following clips aren't very long so they're easy to rewatch. But the body language & facial expressions that Odenkirk gives off followed by Gilligan & Gould's reactions scream volumes at us right now:

Bob Odenkirk on what will surprise fans the most in the final season of #BetterCallSaul: "I could tell you in two words, but I can't tell you." https://t.co/KPzJLqAz5I pic.twitter.com/Ph1cHE8DN0 — Variety (@Variety) April 8, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And in this clip, Odenkirk discusses being surprised by just how entwined the final season and Breaking Bad are, and how it will make fans want to go back and watch Breaking Bad again:

For a look at what's ahead as the series nears its narrative handoff to Breaking Bad and we (fingers crossed) get answers to what happens to "Gene Takovic" aka "Saul Goodman" aka Jimmy McGill and Kim (Seehorn), check out the newest teaser for the return of AMC's Better Call Saul:

From Jimmy & Kim relaxing but distracted and Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) not looking too happy (but is he ever behind closed doors?) to Nacho (Michael Mando) hoping he's hiding out in a safe place (probably not), here's a look at the three newest preview images released. Following those, we have two key art posters, one teasing Jimmy's final transition into "Saul Goodman" while marking two weeks until the show's return and the other teasing Gus & Mike's (Jonathan Banks) bigger role in what's to come.

Now check out this special "episode" of American Greed from CNBC shining a spotlight on our Jimmy and his wicked, wicked ways:

Now here's a look at these previously-released preview images, with Nacho not looking so good, along with "The Angel of Death" that's on his trail in the form of Tony Dalton's Lalo (who isn't looking too patient). And then there's that image of Kim (Seehorn) rocking a very Saul Goodman-like suit that got us thinking:

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicks things off with a two-episode premiere on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With the season split into two parts, viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, followed by a look at the official season overview as well as overviews for the first two episodes and some previously-released preview images:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 1 "Wine and Roses": Nacho runs for his life. Jimmy and Kim hatch a plan. Mike questions his allegiances. Directed by Michael Morris and written by Peter Gould. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 2 "Carrot and Stick": Harsh realities dawn on Nacho. Gus investigates his suspicions. Directed by Vince Gilligan and written by Tom Schnauz & Ariel Levine.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.