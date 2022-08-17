Better Call Saul: Peter Gould Talks "Cold" Original Ending; BTS Images

So it's been about 48 hours since we paid what will be our last original visit to Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's "Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul" universe. But the Gould-written & directed S06E13 "Saul Gone" was as excellent a way to tie a bow on both the Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring spinoff and the franchise as a whole. As we noted in our recap/review (here), it lived up to and blew past viewers' expectations by finding a way to deliver the best "happy ending" Jimmy and Kim could have while staying true to the show's universe. But before we get to an amazing behind-the-scenes photo gallery from the finale, Gould has a few bits of intel to pass along regarding how the original plans for the series wrap-up would've been considerably different- and "a little cold."

Speaking with TVLine, Gould revealed that the original plan had the duo "meeting in Albuquerque before he [Jimmy] went to prison, and the last scene was him in prison by himself, thinking. And I liked that a lot, but it seemed a little cold. I think ultimately, we all felt like ending with the two of them felt like the strongest way to go." And during the first go-around, Jimmy "was fearful about what was going to happen to him in prison, and it was a lot about the fear. This is a very different scene… It's mostly about wistful connection." And that moment when Jimmy hits Kim with the finger guns? Gould revealed that he "was on the bubble about the very last scene in the prison yard." Gould added, "There was a version that didn't have that, that ended with the two of them smoking, and I went back and forth on that for a while. Then ultimately, having watched them both, I felt like it was right, and it felt more honest to end with the two of them apart rather than the two of them together."

And here's a look back at a sneak preview for an "episode" of CNBC's American Greed, focusing on our own James McGill: