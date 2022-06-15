Better Call Saul: Rhea Seehorn's 7-Word Tease Fuels More Kim Concerns

So remember that teaser for Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul that ran yesterday? The one that showed a candle burning inside a blood-streaked candle holder as we hear Kim Wexler (Seehorn) recite her oath to uphold the law as an attorney? Yeah, that one (see below). Needless to say, that didn't do a whole lot to make us feel any better about Kim's future. And Seehorn only added fuel to that speculation fire in a Variety profile that was posted earlier today (and definitely worth checking out). And while she wasn't looking to get into the "guessing game' when it came to Kim's fate, Seehorn was able to share seven words that I would've preferred not reading until we were closer to July 11th, when the Breaking Bad spinoff series returns for its final run of episodes. The seven words? "Death is not the only tragic end." Aside from the number "7" not being our favorite number, that sentence opens up the possibility that Kim's in witness protection with a new life that doesn't involve the law, or maybe made her way out the way Jimmy (Odenkirk) did?

Now here's a look back at that ominous teaser "The Attorney's Oath," with the final run of AMC's Better Call Saul getting underway beginning July 11th:

Back in May, series co-creator Gould addressed a theory out there that the fandom has been knocking around since the season opener's flash-forward to the immediate post-Breaking Bad time. As the feds are tearing apart and packing up Saul's home, some eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the toiler seat was down. So that means Kim Wexler's alive and still around, right? Well, let's just say that Gould's response didn't come across as optimistic as the fans of that theory may have been hoping for: "All I can say is that the greatest compliment we could have is that folks are worried about Kim Wexler… and you should be."

Now here's a look at the teaser "Suit Up" which offers us a tour of the various stages of Jimmy's life via his fashion- including his "Gene Takovic" time. But the last hanger is empty and seen swinging. Could that mean that it's the end of the line for Jimmy after "Gene"? Or does this connect with that previously-released piece of key art showing "Gene" either putting on or taking off that red sports coat (see above)? Could that swinging hanger be the one that the coat was resting on? And if that's the case, is it foreshadowing "Gene" rebreaking bad back to Saul? Take a look…

While the final season wasn't initially written to have a midseason break, S06E07 "Plan and Execution" definitely delivered one helluva shocking episode-ending moment that viewers will be mourning and discussing until the series begins its end-run this summer. After pulling off their revenge plan, Jimmy & Kim are visited by Howard, who comes looking for answers and verbally settle some old scores. Except someone else also crashed Jimmy & Kim's celebration, and he wasn't interested in competing for Jimmy & Kim's attention. So with a shocking show of violence and to drive home the point that they needed to talk, Lalo put a bullet through Howard's head as the couple watched in horror.

Seehorn shared with Deadline Hollywood how she reacted to first learning about Howard's departure and the way it was going to go down. And with only six episodes to go, Seehorn also discusses the possibility of there being more Kim Wexler in the future.

Seehorn "Audibly Gasped" When First Reading of Howard's Death: "Because I was just kind of oh, this is dangerous. Oh, my God. This is going to be bad. Oh, my gosh. Oh. What's going to happen, and then, it's written in the same kind of language that you witnessed it as far as like it's a regular sentence and then it just cut off, you know, like that pfft and you're like wait, what. Then he falls and hits his head. It's brutal. We rehearsed it extensively like we do on the show and there's tremendous sadness about it because it's my friend Patrick Fabian, my brother at this point. So, once you get through that you start getting down to you know you need to do your job. I had to start digging into how Kim would feel in this moment, and she's so in control even when things outside of her are out of her control. She suppresses and compartmentalizes and all that, but as you justifiably saw, there's this book-ending of how she responded last time Lalo came here and how she rose to the occasion and what she does this time."

So Is There More Kim Wexler to Come Post-"Better Call Saul"? Maybe…: "You know, Peter [Gould] and Vince [Gilligan, series creators] have said publicly that though they feel that there are stories, mine included, that are worthwhile to continue to tell, they do want to step away from this franchise for a beat. So, that's all I can say about that. You'd have to ask them for specifics beyond that. Nobody is being coy about anything, but I'm also very grateful that they and fans feel like there is an ellipse to who Kim is and who Kim was."

"So… After all that. A happy ending.": And then we have the following teaser for the final six episodes, with the inside of a home shown in black-n-white (so we know it's post-Breaking Bad) and though no one is present, it's Jimmy/Saul/Gene's voice we hear saying those words. Could we be looking at a "happy ending" for the two, or more like what we're thinking is that Kim somehow gets away with some level of "clean" while Jimmy's left looking in from the outside?

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicked things off with a two-episode premiere, and with the season split into two parts? Viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, followed by a look at the official season overview:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.