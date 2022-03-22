Better Call Saul S06E01 & S06E02 Overviews Not A Good Sign For Nacho

With less than a month to go until Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul returns for the first of its two-part sixth & final season, We have some more intel to share that might just offer some clues as to where things are headed before the big hand-off to Breaking Bad. Along with the season overview, we now have a look at the overviews & director/writer credits for the first two episodes, S06E01 "Wine and Roses" and S06E02 "Carrot and Stick." And our biggest takeaway? This is definitely not a good time to be Nacho (Michael Mando). And don't forget that AMC's five-week Breaking Bad marathon continues with Season 2 this Saturday, March 26, with the 13-episode run beginning at 10 am ET.

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicks things off with a two-episode premiere on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With the season split into two parts, viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, followed by a look at the official season overview as well as overviews for the first two episodes:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 1 "Wine and Roses": Nacho runs for his life. Jimmy and Kim hatch a plan. Mike questions his allegiances. Directed by Michael Morris and written by Peter Gould. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 2 "Carrot and Stick": Harsh realities dawn on Nacho. Gus investigates his suspicions. Directed by Vince Gilligan and written by Tom Schnauz & Ariel Levine.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.