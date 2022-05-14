Better Call Saul S06E06 Teaser; Our Howard & Lalo Foolproof Prediction

Okay, before we share with you our updated preview for this Monday's chapter of Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul, we just wanted to say that we've had some time to think over our theories and we're buying into them more and more. After how the last episode ended and how Gus (Giancarlo Esposito, this episode's director) has eyes everywhere, we see the person that Howard (Patrick Fabian) has tailing Jimmy (Odenkirk) being mistaken by Gus and Mike (Jonathan Banks) as coming from Lalo (Tony Dalton), with Jimmy's tail being taken out… and then Howard. Could that be the reason Kim (Seehorn) is no longer in the picture during Breaking Bad and the final line-crossing moment when Jimmy becomes "Saul"? As much as Kim wants to take down Howard and appears to be inching closer to her own "Saul" transformation, could Howard's death be the thing that brings her back from the edge… out of Jimmy's life?

And speaking of Lalo, we could definitely see Dalton's on-screen alter-ego ending up in the foundations of Gus's still-under-construction meth lab. Why? well, it serves two purposes. The obvious one is that it takes Lalo permanently out of the game. But along with that, it gives Gus a controllable "urban legend" about Lalo that would be useful moving forward. Just because "Saul" seems scared that Lalo sent Walter (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) to kill him in Breaking Bad doesn't mean that Lalo was alive- but clearly, the belief that he could be was a strong one. Now imagine being only one of two people (we're thinking Mike will be involved) who know the truth? Now that's some power…

Okay, while you're busy coming up with ways to tell us we're wrong, here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and teaser trailer for S06E06 "Axe and Grind":

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 6 "Axe and Grind": Kim and Jimmy enlist a knowledgeable contact. Howard scrutinizes Jimmy's business practices. Directed by Giancarlo Esposito and written by Ariel Levine.

For a look at what's ahead as the series nears its handoff to Breaking Bad and we (fingers crossed) get answers to what happens to "Gene Takovic" aka "Saul Goodman" aka Jimmy McGill and Kim (Seehorn), check out these previously-released teasers & trailers:

Check out this special "episode" of American Greed from CNBC shining a spotlight on our Jimmy and his wicked, wicked ways:

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicked things off with a two-episode premiere, and with the season split into two parts? Viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, followed by a look at the official season overview:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.