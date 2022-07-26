Better Call Saul S06E11 Teaser Theories; Seehorn on Directing, Finale

Once again, just when you think you know where things are going with AMC, Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul, they hit us with S06E10 "Nippy" (directed by Michelle MacLaren and written by Alison Tatlock). Set entirely in "Gene Takovic's" (wink-wink) black-and-white world, we not only get what looks to be a resolution to Gene's problem with Jeff (now Pat Healy) but also an answer to the question of what role Carol Burnett's Marion would play in the final episodes. But what it also did was leave us wondering if Gene was really able to walk away from putting back on the "Saul suit" for good or not. Did he walk away? Yes. But he left it together and hanging on the side of the rack, not exactly the most definitive of actions. That brings us to the promo for next week's Thomas Schnauz-written & directed chapter, one that executive producer Alison Tatlock described as "harrowing" when asked by EW for a one-word description. Along with that, Tatlock added, "We're going to keep you on your toes."

"I get it. You get over it. Okay. Please believe me. Before you know it, you forget all about it." That's what we hear Jimmy/Saul/Gene saying, and the first assumption is that it references back to Jimmy & Kim's conversation from before she left. But what if it's from those off-screen moments when Jimmy was trying to sell her on not leaving? It gets even more interesting if Gene finds himself saying those things… maybe to Marion? Or the possibility that Gene is saying it to Kim? And then there's the Gould/Gilligan factor, where they throw it at us in an unexpected yet masterful way. And as for the visuals? Well, as much as we like to think of Jimmy and the choices he's made over the past five seasons when it comes to roads serving as metaphors for moral "forks in the road," our brains always default to Kim. Because a Kim Wexler-focused episode would be kinda' sweet… as we see where she went after leaving Jimmy… hmmm…

And on last night's edition of NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, Seehorn had a chance to cover some Better Call Saul ground, including what it was like directing, trying to avoid dropping spoilers, and her feelings on the series finale: