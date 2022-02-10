Better Call Saul Star Bob Odenkirk Marks Series Filming Wrap

For Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul, today's been a pretty good day. Putting aside the fact that the series is entering its final season, we now know that the extended 13-episode Season 6 will kick things off with a two-episode premiere on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With the season split into two parts, viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. But that wasn't the only thing special about today. "Yesterday an amazing crew of people finished shooting 'Better Call Saul' in Albuquerque, NM. It began in 2014, with great writing always leading the charge, and despite challenges of all kinds, our energy and care never flagged. I am honored to have been part of it," Odenkirk wrote in a tweet along with a selfie of Odenkirk and Seehorn, marking the end of filming on the "Breaking Bad" spinoff series.

Here's a look at Odenkirk's tweet from earlier today marking the important occasion:

Yesterday an amazing crew of people finished shooting "Better Call Saul" in Albuquerque, NM. It began in 2014, with great writing always leading the charge, and despite challenges of all kinds, our energy and care never flagged. I am honored to have been part of it. pic.twitter.com/6tJICNbleh — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) February 10, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look at the two newest mini-teasers that were released earlier today to coincide with the news:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.