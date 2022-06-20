Better Call Saul, The Boys, Daredevil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

So I find me in your garden now/A sad smile for the scene/And all the flowers that we planted now/Taken by the weeds/But in my mind's eye, you know they still bloom for me/They stand tall there, in that summer breeze/So leave the memories alone/I don't want to see/The way it is, as to how it used to be/Leave the memories alone, don't change a thing/And I'll hold you here in my memory… with The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Fuel for "Leave the Memories Alone" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including some folks on Reddit finally getting what Amazon's The Boys is all about (and they don't like it), a new Better Call Saul teaser from AMC feeds our Lalo (Tony Dalton) theory, Daredevil & Hawkeye star Vincent D'Onofrio gets jacked for "work," friends of one of the victims in The Chosen One (aka "American Jesus") accident demand an investigation, and more.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, June 18, 2022:

The Boys Reddit Mods Face Blue Hawk Apologists & Becca Deniers Now

The Chosen One: American Jesus Accident Investigation Demands Grow

Animal Kingdom Season 6 Preview: Top 5 Moments, Series Recap & More

Better Call Saul S06 Teaser: We're Doubling-Down on Our Lalo Theory

Daredevil Star Vincent D'Onofrio Gets Jacked for "Work", Posts Results

Avatar: The Last Airbender Series Taps A Martinez for Master Pakku

Stranger Things 4: Joe Quinn Says Volume 2 Guitar Scene "Astonishing"

Teen Titans Go! Star Greg Cipes: "Beast Boy Is For Everybody" & More

Spy x Family E11 "Stella" With Shiny Stella Comes Great Responsibility

The Boys Is Satire & Homelander's Evil: Reddit Revelations? BCTVDD

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.