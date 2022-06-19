Stranger Things 4: Joe Quinn Says Volume 2 Guitar Scene "Astonishing"

If you're reading this then we're pretty sure you're going to agree with what we're about to say. Joe Quinn's Eddie Munson, Hellfire Club head & Corroded Coffin band member, has quickly become a fan-favorite, with folks wondering what his fate will be (and if that would include a return in the fifth & final season). In addition, theories are flying all over social media (here's ours) over what song Eddie will be playing during that scene from the trailer & teasers of him with his guitar on the roof of a trailer (considering the impact that music is literally having this season, this moment could be a serious emotional gut-punch). In an interview with The Guardian, the Stranger Things 4 star offers a few more clues as to what viewers can expect from the two-episode, four-hour-plus Volume 2 as well as his thoughts on a final season return.

"The thing is, they've got my family tied up somewhere and if I spoil anything, I'll never see them again," Quinn joked about the extra shroud of secrecy surrounding the season's final run. "No, I can say there's a guitar scene and that the scale and ambition are astonishing. All the seeds that have been planted bear fruit and it's just carnage. You know the finale is two-and-a-half hours, right? Ending with this monster, feature-length episode is so bold." And would he be interested in being invited back for the fifth season? "I'll be furious if they don't bring me back," Quinn responded with a laugh. "I'd love to if they'll have me."

And here's a sneak preview of what's to come when Netflix's Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 hits screens on July 1st:

So if spoilers are no longer a concern, then why not spend a good 45 minutes or so hanging out with the cast & creative team as they take a deep dive into Stranger Things 4 Volume 1:

And here's a nostalgic look back at the first volume of Stranger Things 4 (currently streaming… like you needed to be told):

Netflix's Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner). Now without further delay, we return you to your continued repeated viewings of the official trailer for the fourth season:

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Now here's a look at the letter shared by the Duffer Bros announcing the series' end with the fifth season, but teasing that more from the show's universe might be on the way:

Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) joined the cast of Stranger Things as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) also joined in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman was promoted to series regular. In addition, Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), and Grace Van Dien (The Village) joined the cast.