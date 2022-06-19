The Boys Reddit Mods Face Blue Hawk Apologists & Becca Deniers Now

Well, it would appear that Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys S03E05 "The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies" (review here) has a lot of folks on Reddit clutching their pearls and fanning themselves over what they feel is a sudden change in a show they thought they knew. If you checked out this morning's BCTV Daily Dispatch (here), then you know that we offered our thoughts on how it's logically impossible to ever view Homelander (Antony Starr) as a hero just based on what he's done this season alone let alone the previous two. And yet, you have folks still cheering him- either because they're hoping for some kind of "redemption arc" for him or they actually support the bile that he spews (he's like white privilege's Slender Man). But their issues were much greater than a single character. Oh no, they also took issue with the series "suddenly" turning political on them. And when you read something like that, it begs the question. How can you reason with or debate people who are making up their own show in their minds?

Well, if you're thinking things have settled down by now then we have good & bad news for you. Good news? A lot of the Homelander talk has quieted down a smidge. Bad news? We have Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler) apologists and Becca (Shantel VanSanten) deniers. So what does that mean? With the former, we have folks on Reddit defending the deadly racist vigilante's actions and the Trumpian propaganda he tried to spew about the Black community. As for Becca, we also have some "fine folks" claiming that she wasn't raped by Homelander, resulting in her getting pregnant with Ryan (Cameron Crovetti). So basically, we have racist, misogynistic folks essentially rewriting a series to justify their mental deficiencies despite what the screen's showing them and what the show's creators are telling them the themes & focuses are. Sounds. Like. Fun. In fact, we have an update from one member of the moderators team (mods) who've been working to keep things show-focused and not in violation of their Reddit "rules of the road":

I'm a mod there. 3 days after the new ep & reports still pouring in about "Blue Hawk was right"/"Becca wasn't raped"/etc comments left & right. Spent all today on it We opened mod applications up today folks, you too can be a /r/TheBoys mod, it's *so much fun* 😂 — Northern Sparrow (@NorthernSprw) June 19, 2022 Show Full Tweet

In fact, everything that's happening on Reddit even caught the attention of the show's official Twitter account: