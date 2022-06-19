Teen Titans Go! Star Greg Cipes: "Beast Boy Is For Everybody" & More

Once again, Greg Cipes voices Beast Boy in another epic team crossover in Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse, the all-new film from Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment which promises dimension-hopping action, adventure, and the usual array of side-splitting humor aimed at DC fans. With the help of ancient Kryptonian power, Lex Luthor unites the world's Super-Villains to capture all of Earth's Super Heroes, until … only the DC Super Hero Girls are left to stop them. Our heroes must cross dimensions to rescue their fellow Super Heroes from the Phantom Zone, but a fortuitous wrong turn leads them to Titans Tower – where they find much-needed allies in the Teen Titans. The young Super Heroes discover their combined strength – and usual comic relief – are essential to save the day.

Cipes (Teen Titans, Young Justice), who has voiced the shapeshifting hero for almost two decades, sat down with Bleeding Cool recently and described the legendary reunion between Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls as being really fun with regards to being able to play in these new realms with these new characters. "Not that we haven't played with the "DC Super Hero Girls" before in our own "Teen Titans Go!" show, but this new feature film form… it allows for more to be explored. More fun, more wild antics, and more great songs. That's the cool thing about these characters is that you can put them in any situation and it just works. Whether it's with the DC superhero girls or any show or with anybody, everybody can hang out with the Titans and it's going to be really entertaining," Cipes explained.

What would you say is Beast Boys' biggest challenge in this story?

Greg Cipes: For me, the challenge is always to be able to save the day, to save the world. What it comes down to is as much as everything so lighthearted as in goofy all the time. There are some really powerful messages, always intertwined. There are great messages and educational moments in not just this movie, but our show all the time, even though we make it goofy as possible. I think that's what makes it so fun and digestible and so popular… But again, for Beast Boy saving the world, it's usually the team. It's always the team that makes it up and it's never just Beast Boy. So it's a beautiful thing to see how in the end the team comes together to figure it out. Beast Boy just plays his little part in making it as lighthearted as possible to make that happen.

You've played Beast Boy in multiple franchises and sometimes even against yourself as in "Teen Titans Go! Versus the Teen Titans." How do you separate the different voices or incarnations of Beast Boy?

GC: Well, there are different parts of who I am playing beast boy for over 20 years now that allow me to truly make him who he is and co-create a character with Warner Brothers and DC that is now so important to so many people, so many generations. It's so important to me because it's all these different dimensions of who I am. So depending on the situation, I get to kind of tap into my emotional bank of experiences, which has been pretty vast during this lifetime. Beast Boy's amazing characteristics that he was born with as far as the superhero character that DC created. And my ability to bring him to life and bring all who I am to him. Making him the first-ever vegan, a vegetarian superhero, and giving him all his lingo. The essence of Beast Boy is me forever now, no matter what realm he's in. Whether it's Young Justice, DC Super Hero Girls, or Teen Titans Go! he's different parts of who I am coming to life. And it's so fun. It's like cartoon therapy for me.

You mentioned some learning lessons, such as in "Young Justice." Can I get your thoughts on the representation of the LGBTQ + community in modern animation?

GC: I feel that Beast Boy is the personification of freedom, celebration, respect, rascality, playfulness, and innocence. All the greatest qualities that a dog has to offer. A dog doesn't care that you call it a boy or girl or gay or straight or anything like that. I feel like Beast Boy is the perfect kind of mascot for people that want to have a life based on freedom, celebration, and respect. No matter what your choice. Beast Boy, being the color green, he's the color of the heart chakra. He loves everybody. He's the perfect, I think, mascot to represent everybody, no matter who you are. From whatever race, religion, creed, color, sexual preference, whatever it may be, Beast Boy is for everybody.

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse is currently available for purchase on Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital will be available on HBO Max beginning June 28.