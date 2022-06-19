Animal Kingdom Season 6 Preview: Top 5 Moments, Series Recap & More

With tonight's S06E01 "1992" and S06E02 "Rise," the endgame begins for Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and J (Finn Cole) as the sixth & final season of TNT's Animal Kingdom gets underway. But just when the boys think they've finally gotten their house in order for a fresh start to the "family business," a metaphorical "old ghost" and a literal dead body from Pope's past come back to haunt them & ignite a fire that could consume everything they've worked for… and them. So with that in mind with only a few hours left to go, the cable network is offering viewers two more chances to look back on the long-running series.

Now here's a look back at the five top moments from the past five seasons, followed by a quick recap of the previous seasons to make sure everyone's up-to-speed:

In the following featurette, Cole, Hatosy, Robson, and Weary are on the set to reminisce about the past five seasons as well as drop some clues to what's ahead as the series blazes its way towards a fiery finale:

With The Codys' making their final run starting Sunday, June 19, with two back-to-back episodes, here's a look at the official trailer for TNT's Animal Kingdom (followed by a look back at the official teaser):

In the final season of TNT's adrenaline-fueled family crime drama, the Cody boys discover that they can't outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long-forgotten violence lead to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making.

Jasper Polish (Force of Nature), Darren Mann (Fortunate Son), Kevin Csolak (Boardwalk Empire), and Stevie Lynn Jones (Nancy Drew) are set to join the cast in recurring roles during what's expected to be a 2022 debut for the sixth and final season. Now here's a look at "who's who" during the show's final run, beginning with Polish's Julia- a beautiful, intelligent, and edgy. Although she's an excellent student, she's also the type of chick who sells tabs of LSD because she thinks it's cool. She's torn between loving and hating her mother, Smurf.

Csolak's Andrew is intense and struggling with an undiagnosed mental illness. He possesses a simmering rage but also instinctively searches for redemption as he struggles with his darkest impulses. He is completely devoted to Smurf, to his best friend Baz, and his twin sister Julia. Mann's Baz is a charismatic opportunist who will do whatever is necessary to ensure his own safety. He's not above pitting the other kids against each other in his effort to ingratiate himself with Smurf, who sees him more as a partner (personally and professionally) than as her adopted son. Stevie Lynn Jones' Penny is an intelligent, beautiful young woman in her early 20s. A rule breaker in her youth, she's trying to stay on the straight and narrow. She's stuck in a loveless marriage to a Marine- though she and she and J will become dangerously close.