Better Call Saul, The Boys & More: President Obama Posts 2020 TV List

One of the fun unofficial holiday traditions we've come to look forward to around this time of the year is when President Barack Obama releases his lists of the films, television/streaming series, and books that helped make his 2020 a bit more bearable. Increasing his list of television shows from last year's three to this year's ten, the President has recognized what many have- writing "Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I've expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I've enjoyed this year, regardless of format." So with that said, the shows that got a Presidential seal of approval are Better Call Saul, The Queen's Gambit, I May Destroy You, The Boys, The Good Lord Bird, Devs, The Last Dance, Mrs. America, The Good Place, and City So Real.

Here's a look at the trailers for President Obama's selections in case you have some new-found interest:

For The Boys, Better Call Saul, and The Good Place, this is actually the second honor that President Obama has bestowed upon them. During his predominantly-virtual book tour for his recently-released memoir A Promised Land, President Obama was asked what selections across the pop culture landscape helped him with the writing process and the different vibes they bring. "'Better Call Saul,' because of its great characters and examination of the dark side of the American dream. 'The Good Place' — it's a wise and sweet combination of goofy comedy and big philosophical questions. And 'Watchmen' and 'The Boys,' for how they turn superhero conventions on their heads to lay bare issues of race, capitalism, and the distorting effects of corporate power and mass media. Oh, and the NBA playoffs — because it's hoops," President Obama explained