Beyoncé Endorses VP Harris at Houston Rally: "I'm Here as a Mother"

Check out what Beyoncé had to share during her endorsement and introduction of VP Kamala Harris during VP Harris' rally in Houston.

With only days to go until election day, Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz have shifted into overdrive to make their closing arguments to American voters ahead of November 5th. That means bringing in some heavy hitters to help them make the case – and they don't get much bigger than Beyoncé. The pop superstar and global phenomenon appeared with VP Harris during a campaign rally in Houston on Friday evening that kicked off earlier with country music icon Willie Nelson performing. Introduced by her mother, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé was joined onstage by her former Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland.

"H-town! We are so happy to be standing here on this stage as proud country Texan women, supporting and celebrating the one and only Vice President Kamala Harris. A woman who's been pushing for what this country really needs right now: unity. It's impossible to not feel the energy in this room. The positivity, the community, the humanity," Beyoncé said to the crowd.

She continued, "We are at the precipice of an incredible shift, the brink of history. I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies. A world where we're not divided. Our past, our present, our future, merge to meet us here. Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what's possible with no ceilings, no limitations. Imagine our grandmothers; imagine what they feel right now. Those who have lived to see this historic day."

"We must vote, and we need you," Beyoncé expressed to those listening as she heard the end of her intro. "It's time to sing a new song. A song that began 248 years ago. The old notes of downfall, discord, despair, no longer resonate. Our generations of loved ones before us are whispering a prophecy, a quest, a calling, an anthem. Our moment right now. It's time for America to sing a new song. Our voices sing a chorus of unity. They sing a song of dignity and opportunity. Are y'all ready to add your voice to the new American song? Because I am. So let's do this! Ladies and gentlemen, please, give a big loud Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris."

.@KELLYROWLAND: We are grabbing back the pen from those who are trying to write an American story that would deny the right for women to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today that means grabbing that pen and casting my vote for Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/5KfJTLmlxm — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

TMZ On Bad Beyoncé/DNC Intel: "We Got This One Wrong"

If you were following the lead-up to both the Democratic National Convention and VP Harris' speech in August, then you know that there were a ton of rumors, gossip, and speculation about who could be appearing and who could be endorsing. The rumblings reached ear-bleeding levels that day, and then a report hit that a block of time in the schedule was being allotted to someone for something – but not a lot of folks knew what it was about. On the political side, names such as Mitt Romney, Mike Pence, former President George W. Bush, and former President Jimmy Carter were thrown into the conversation – but nothing about that felt big enough for the moment. But Beyoncé and/or Taylor Swift? That felt right…

Considering the superstar gave VP Harris free use of her catalog for campaigning and that "Freedom" has become the campaign's anthem (remember that roll-out video screened earlier during the convention), Beyoncé seemed like the obviously excellent choice – the superstar performing the song before VP Harris takes to the podium would have been an epic visual. Having just wrapped the European leg of her "Eras Tour" and on a break until mid-October (when she rolls out for some "Eras Tour" dates stateside), Swift was reportedly back in the U.S. – a better place to be if you're going to endorse a candidate. Just as Beyoncé's endorsement makes the "BeyHive" a major factor in getting the vote out, an endorsement by Swift would be a call to arms for a whole lot of Swifties. And then… TMZ happened…

In defense of the news/gossip/rumor website, it definitely wasn't the one that started the overall buzz about Beyoncé attending and/or performing at the DNC – they just made the mistake of going on record publicly (and "exclusively") that the singer was was there and ready to go. "Beyoncé is in Chicago, and getting ready to pop out for Kamala Harris on the final night of the Democratic National Convention … TMZ has learned," the report read. "Multiple sources in the know tell us Queen Bey will be the big surprise performer as VP Harris officially accepts the Democratic party's nomination to run for president. As you'd expect, Beyoncé's appearance is a huge deal, not only for Harris and the Party but in Chicago as well. We're told Chicago PD is on high alert as it's involved in security for Beyoncé at the United Center arena."

Except… she didn't. And based on what the singer's representative had to share with The Hollywood Reporter exclusively, it was never supposed to happen: "Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there. The report of a performance is untrue." Oh, and there wasn't an appearance from Swift, either – but TMZ never went on record with that, so it got to escape the blame. But the best part in all of this? Folks on social media didn't care because they knew that VP Harris was the "superstar" who deserved the biggest spotlight – and she nailed it and then some with her speech. But that didn't mean that TMZ and some other folks didn't end up taking it on the chin on social media over being oh so wrong. Maybe TMZ is one of those sites you can rely on when it comes to someone dying, being rushed to the ER, or getting into a fight – maybe not so much of a site to visit for updates on political conventions. But as you can see from the screencap above, at least the site owned it – quoting Beyoncé before noting, "We got this one wrong."

