Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Minecraft, TwitchCon, Video Games | Tagged: minecraft, TwitchCon Europe

Minecraft Will Host a TwitchCon Europe Experience in May 2026

Those attending TwitchCon Europe this May will see something cool from Minecraft, as Twitch and Mojang Studios bring an in-person experience to TwitchCon Europe 2026 (May 30–31) in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Article Summary Minecraft brings an interactive, real-life experience to TwitchCon Europe 2026 in Rotterdam.

Fans can explore hands-on Minecraft worlds, themed biomes, and exclusive community meetups onsite.

Meet top Minecraft creators like Tubbo and Aimsey, plus enjoy live IRL tournaments and insider panels.

Don’t miss The Midoffs Live, a high-speed Minecraft speedrunning event hosted by Tubbo and friends.

Twitch has partnered with Mojang Studios for a new kind of in-person experience, as they are bringing Minecraft to life at TwitchCon Europe 2026. During the event next month, attendees will be able to explore a special kind of interactive setup that will let them essentially explore the world of Minecraft. Not a lot of details were revealed as they're clearly looking to make it a surprise for those who head to Amsterdam. But we do have a few notes from the announcement here, along with a quote from Twitch, as it will happen from May 30-31, 2026, in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Live Minecraft a Different Way With The TwitchCon Europe Experience

Minecraft at TwitchCon Europe 2026 (May 30-31) will offer attendees a full range of in-person experiences, including the following, with additional exciting schedule updates to come. TwitchCon brings together creators and fans from around the world to celebrate the global community that makes Twitch what it is. As the largest dedicated in-person event for the streaming community, TwitchCon Europe returns for the third year in a row to the vibrant city of Rotterdam from May 30-31.

All-around Minecraft Content at TwitchCon: From the Minecraft Arena to Twitch's iconic Rivals Arena & Glitch Theatre Creator Stage, TwitchCon Europe brings the world of Minecraft to life as a physical space for the community – including interactive biomes, exclusive giveaways, Community MeetUps, and more.

From the Minecraft Arena to Twitch's iconic Rivals Arena & Glitch Theatre Creator Stage, TwitchCon Europe brings the world of Minecraft to life as a physical space for the community – including interactive biomes, exclusive giveaways, Community MeetUps, and more. IRL Moments: Exclusive moments with fan-favorite streamers, including high-speed, high-stakes IRL tournaments and insider panels with Twitch's biggest Minecraft stars, including Tubbo, Aimsey, Couriway, owengejuiceTV, Bekyamon, 4cvit, avidmc , and more.

The Midoffs Live presented by Tubbo: Tubbo and friends bring the Midoffs IRL at TwitchCon Europe, going head-to-head in a high-energy Minecraft speedrunning tournament. Expect fast-paced competition, chaotic moments, and plenty of fan-favorite interactions.

"Minecraft has been a huge part of the Twitch community for years, so bringing it to TwitchCon Europe felt like a natural fit," said Mary Kish, Head of Community Marketing at Twitch. "TwitchCon is all about bringing creators and their communities together in person, and we're excited to see that come to life through special meet and greets, community meetups, competitions, and more. Can't wait for everyone to experience what we've got planned."

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