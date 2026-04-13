Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo, Ryu’s Office

Indie Live Expo Releases New Details Ahead of April 2026 Event

Indie Live Expo will have a new event happening this month, as they dropped hints about some of the content you'll see on April 25

Article Summary Indie Live Expo returns April 25, 2026, streaming worldwide with four hours of indie game reveals.

Over 200 studios and titles featured, highlighting the latest in indie game innovation and creativity.

The rapid-fire Indie Waves segment introduces 160 new games, sponsored by Cygames this year.

Expect premieres and updates on anticipated titles like 45 Parabellum Bloodhound and No Mortal Space.

Ryu's Office, the organizer behind Indie Live Expo, has revealed some of the details of what to expect from their next livestream event, taking place this month. The event is set to take place on April 25, 2026, at 2am PT, broadcast live across YouTube Live, Twitch, X Live, Niconico, Bilibili, and TikTok. The event will see over 200 participating studios and titles from around the globe, as they will hit you with four hours' worth of info and previews, showing the thriving and experimental indie game scene. We have more info from the organizers here, as we'll see the stream in a week and a half.

Get Reads For Games Galore During The April 2026 Indie Live Expo

Tune in for world premieres, updates, and announcements from developers and publishers across the globe. Indie Live Expo's signature rapid-fire Indie Waves segment, sponsored this year by Cygames (Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Party Dash), will introduce 160 titles alone. Dive into the details of hotly anticipated titles handpicked by the Indie Live Expo committee, including:

Developer Sukeban Games' lo-fi cyberpunk action RPG .45 Parabellum Bloodhound

Automation-sim-meets-anime-RPG moorestech, Japanese studio sakastudios' five-year project

Chinese sci-fi sandbox action RPG No Mortal Space, developed by Stellia Games

Reality-bending visual novel The Second Reality Room: Unspoken Truths, developed by Shadow Glove and published by FINE Co., Ltd.

Child-rearing simulator based on the beloved Magical board game series Magical Princess, developed by Neotro Inc. and published by MAGI Inc.

PvP puzzle action game SHIKA-Q, developed and published by AGNI-FLARE CO., LTD

Dark fantasy metroidvania Well Dweller, developed by Kyle Thompson and published by Top Hat Studios Inc.

Pain Pain Go Away!, the counseling-themed typing adventure from developer Lorebard

Yunyun Syndrome!? Rhythm Psychosis, the insane rhythm adventure from publisher Alliance Arts and developer WHO YOU

Japan's premier indie showcase continues to reach new heights with a record-setting 1,100 submissions received. This month's event will spotlight one of the largest lineups ever in a single Indie Live Expo showcase with 200+ participants! The English broadcast will feature returning emcees J-mon and Kaori Horiuchi.

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