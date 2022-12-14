Bid On An Ursula Production Cel From The Little Mermaid TV Series

Disney's The Little Mermaid was an instant classic when it came out in 1989. It was followed in 1992 by an animated TV series that sought to tell more stories of Ariel and her underwater friends Sebastian and Flounder, her father King Triton, and her enemy Ursula the Sea Witch. This series was actually a prequel to the film rather than a continuation, as some of the other Disney animated series have been, like The Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa series. Today, you can head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on a production cel and animation drawing from the making of The Little Mermaid animated series featuring the villainous Ursula.

Evil Ursula plots against King Triton, Arial plus others in this Season 2 episode, first shown on 10/30/1993. Here's a great mat display with an original hand-inked, hand-painted 12 field cel and matching animation drawing. The cel is stamped with placement information: "Show 21 Scene 244." This is a nice (well, nothing about Ursula the Sea Witch is nice!) large, full-figure image, with an approximate image size of 7.25" x 5.25". The drawing is in graphite and blue pencil. Both cel and drawing are stamped with a silver Disney Television Original Animation Art logo in the lower right. The two items are in a double-aperture 29" x 14" mat, with opening sizes of 10.5" x 8". Condition is Very Good to Fine, with light handling wear.

Disney lovers, The Little Mermaid fans, it's time to head over to Heritage Auctions, where you can bid on this classic Ursula production cel and animation drawing from the cartoon series that built backstory to the undersea world that was introduced in the iconic animated movie. Best of luck to all staking their claim for this item.

