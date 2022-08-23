Big Mouth S06 Date Announcement Teaser: Connie & Maury "Expecting"

Netflix's Big Mouth has their hormone monsters expecting in a new teaser video announcing the premiere date for the series' sixth season. Connie and Maury, the two well-known hormone monsters from the series, interact in a hilarious video playing off of some meta jokes involving Human Resources.

Big Mouth is a half-hour edgy adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick Kroll (Kroll Show, The League) and Andrew Goldberg (Family Guy) about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty. Comedian John Mulaney (John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid, Saturday Night Live) lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll (who serves as co-creator and executive producer) voices many, including his best friend, Nick. Maya Rudolph (Maya & Marty, Bridesmaids), Jason Mantzoukas (The League, Lady Dynamite), Jordan Peele (Keanu, Key and Peele), Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Documentary Now!), Ayo Edebiri, and Jessi Klein (Inside Amy Schumer) are among those who lend their voice to the series.

Already having been renewed in April for a sixth and seventh season, fans have been waiting to hear when exactly more Big Mouth would be dropping on Netflix. Announced with the teaser video is a date, October 28th, just in time to mix the horrors of puberty with the horrors of the spooky season. With an engorged belly, Maury freaks out Connie with the potential of expecting mini-hormone monsters (or would they be tiny dicks based on knowledge from Human Resources?). Kroll, Goldberg, and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett are all creators and executive producers of the series.

From hate worms to love bugs, Big Mouth brought a lot to characters in season five. It'll be interesting to see in what ways the stories that happened in Human Resources cross over to this upcoming sixth season. Let us know in the comments below which character you hope to see again in season six!