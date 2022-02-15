Big Sky: ABC Shares Season 2 Episode 10 "Happy Thoughts" Overview

The last time we checked in with ABC's Big Sky, we were learning that Constance Zimmer (Good Trouble, Condor) was joining the cast this season in a key recurring role. Then we had a chance to check out the first set of preview images for "Trust Issues" (along with an episode overview and teaser trailer). In the aftermath of Joseph's death, Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) demand some answers as a number of the season's storylines begin to thread together. And to absolutely no one's surprise, Ronald (Brian Geraghty) complicates things in a big way for Wolf (John Carroll Lynch), Agatha (Romy Rosemont), and Phoebe (Zoë Noelle Baker). But that's what happens on February 24… what about the episode following that? Well, thanks to the network we also have a look at the overview for the season's tenth episode, "Happy Thoughts." And just to be on the safe side, consider the official "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on:

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 10 "Happy Thoughts": Ren intervenes with Jenny's plan to bring Jag into custody, while Ronald and Scarlett work together to find safety in a new environment. Then, Cassie and Lindor discover the aftermath at the ranch and reluctantly join forces with a familiar face. Later, Jag and Ren, anxiously awaiting their father's visit, find themselves at odds about how to deal with the problem of Joseph's ranch; but will the pressure of impressing him lead them down a familiar (and dangerous) path?

Now here's a look back at the preview images, overview, and promo for "Trust Issues" as ABC's Big Sky returns on Thursday, February 24th:

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9 "Trust Issues": Reeling from the emotional news of Joseph's death, Jenny and Cassie desperately search for answers. After Bridger and Madison receive a threatening call from Ren, Max and Rachel take matters into their own hands, frantically deciding to confide in Jenny about the drugs and money. Elsewhere, Dietrich becomes hellbent on revenge following his discovery of Travis' betrayal; and Wolf and Agatha attempt to protect Phoebe, but thanks to Ronald, all does not go according to plan.

Zimmer's Alicia is an accountant who proved herself invaluable to Veer Bhullar's (Bernard White) business even before they fell in love. Charismatic, cunning, and confident, Alicia's success comes from her tendency to observe and assess long before she acts. But while Alicia may have earned Veer's trust, her real challenge will be earning the trust of Veer's children, Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber), who will do whatever it takes to protect their legacy from interfering outsiders. Now here's a look at the most recent teaser for the show's return later this month:

In Season 2 of the David E. Kelley series based on the books by C.J. Box, when private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny's past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.