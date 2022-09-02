Big Sky: Deadly Trails, The Boys Share Notes on Jensen Ackles' Fanbase

Between his 15-season run with co-star Jared Padalecki on Supernatural, his current work as executive producer & recurring cast member of SPN spinoff series, and his still-may-not-be-done run as Soldier Boy on Amazon and Showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's The Boys, Jensen Ackles has more than made a name for himself throughout the pop culture pantheon. And that's about to be taken to the next level when he joins the cast of ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Now, we're learning that the folks over at the Big Sky Twitter account are learning just how much Ackles' fanbase will hang on anything and everything that gets released having to do with him. Thankfully, The Boys was kind enough to offer some notes…

Here's how it all went down via Twitter (and we're figuring that Ackles has to be enjoying the hell out of all of this):

From there, a fan tweeted at the ABC series' Twitter account to recommend that they speak with the folks over at The Boys regarding how Ackles fans react to anything released involving him. Well, it turns out they were way ahead of them:

Well, the show of love & respect wasn't lost on the Amazon series, which offered the best response for the situation:

Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Reba McEntire, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, and Anja Savcic also star. Rosanna Arquette (Ratched), Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Seth Gabel (Salem), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1), Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint), and Rex Linn (Young Sheldon) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Also, J. Anthony Pena and Jamie-Lynn Sigler have been promoted to series regulars. Now here's a look at the newest trailer for ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails:

Now here's a look back at Barnes putting on the best face possible in a previously-released teaser… but beneath the surface? That's another question…

And here's a look at the previous teaser for ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails, set to premiere on September 21st:

