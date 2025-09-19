Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: big sky

Big Sky: Jeremy Ray Taylor Reflects on ABC Crime Thriller's Legacy

Jeremy Ray Taylor (London Calling) spoke with Bleeding Cool about his time on ABC and David E. Kelley's crime drama, Big Sky.

When Big Sky premiered in 2020 on ABC, it was another ensemble-led classic from creator David E. Kelley that starred Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell, a pair of investigators who team up to work cases in Montana. Joining Hoyt and Dewell on their cause is Denise Brisbane (Dedee Pfeiffer), who does a lot of the grunt work with research. Featuring a rotational cast each season, Jeremy Ray Taylor joined in season two as Bridger, as part of the Ryan family, in a recurring role that also included father Chuck (Marty Lindsey), mother Samantha (Martha Magruder), and sister Madison (Lola Skye Reid). While promoting his work in the Quiver action comedy London Calling, Taylor spoke to Bleeding Cool about reflecting on his time on the series, which was cancelled in 2023 after three seasons.

What did you like and miss most about your time on 'Big Sky?'

Man, I've never been really asked about 'Big Sky,' that's awesome. 'Big Sky' was a ton of fun. I got to meet some incredible actors. Ryan de Quintal, who played this creepy guy, Creary, but he's a very close friend of mine now. We stayed in touch, so I would love to work with him again. All the kids, I mean that; it was all an incredible experience, and everybody was so awesome. I think having the chemistry with all those kids was so fun, and then Albuquerque was great. We filmed everything in Albuquerque, and there's a Topgolf there, and I love Topgolf, so we went there every weekend, and that was great. I miss the people and the project itself.

All three seasons of Big Sky, which also starred Brian Geraghty, Valerie Mahaffey, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jesse James Keitel, Jade Pettyjohn, John Carroll Lynch, Ryan Phillippe, Ted Levine, Chad Willett, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jensen Ackles, and Reba McEntire, is available to stream on Hulu.

