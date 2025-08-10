Posted in: Audio Dramas, streaming, TV | Tagged: Unlicensed

Unlicensed Star Molly Quinn Discusses Season 3, Character's Evolution

Audible's Unlicensed star Molly Quinn on returning for the third season of the supernatural audio drama and their character's evolution.

Genre veteran Molly Quinn returns in the third season of the Audible series Unlicensed, playing one half of an unlicensed private detective duo in Los Angeles who take cases that often land them in the dark, hidden parts of the city and supernatural menaces. During the following conversation, Quinn discusses the audio drama and how their character has evolved over the course of three seasons.

How does it feel to come back and play Molly for a third season?

Doing Unlicensed for three seasons has been wonderful. I'm grateful to our audience for wanting to know more about our unlikely duo. The more they want to hear, the more I get to learn about Molly Hatch. I hope to explore this story for many years to come. Also, she isn't the most coordinated, so being able to keep her alive this long has been a blessing and a miracle!

How do you think she's evolved since the first season, when everything was new and she was still green?

Molly has undergone tremendous growth through the seasons. When we first met her, she was unsure of herself and was just learning how to investigate. Now, she's become confident through her and Lou's successes. She's even starting to live a little. She has a hobby, Easy home repairs. Molly likes to fix things. But with growth can come cockiness, and we'll hear her deal with the fallout of poorly thought-through decisions this season.

Has Molly's relationship with Lou (Luisa Strus) changed, or are they pretty much in the groove they found themselves in that you and Luisa established?

Molly and Lou have been through some difficult situations together, and that's made their relationship stronger. They know beyond a shadow of a doubt that they can trust each other.

Has your approach to playing Molly and audio drama changed or evolved in any way since the last two seasons?

I hope so! I like listening to my work and thinking about ways I could make it more enjoyable to the ear on my next opportunity. I remind myself to slow down and use my imagination to put myself in whatever location Molly finds herself in. It may sound silly, but that reminder to be present in her changing environments helped me quickly link to my emotions and feel grounded in my performance on season 3.

Unlicensed is streaming on Audible.

