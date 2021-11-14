Big Sky: Jesse James Keitel Talks Jerrie's Journey; S02E06 Preview

To say that last week's episode "Mother Nurture" had more than its fair share of drama would be a righteously polite understatement. We had Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) looking to stay alive while stopping a drug war before it goes any further; Bridger (Jeremy Ray Taylor), Madison (Lola Skye Reid), Max (Madelyn Kientz), and Harper (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson) dealing with a very crooked Deputy Harvey (Michael Malarkey); and Wolf (John Carroll Lynch) looking to become a bestselling author off of his Ronald (Brian Geraghty) experiments. But it was Jerrie's (Jesse James Keitel) departure that resonated with viewers of ABC's Big Sky the most, exiting the series to care for her dying mother (but set to appear briefly in the December winter finale). Though teasing "You'll definitely miss her, but I can't say you won't see her again," Keitel revealed to TVLine what she hopes viewers took away from Jerrie's final moments on the series (for now) and how Jerrie was able to confess her feelings for Lindor (Omar Metwally).

"I hope people care about her and the struggles she had to go through because it's real, and it's something I've worked really hard to showcase on the show. [Long pause] Sorry, I'm actually getting very emotional. You know, I know Jerrie Kennedy. I think a lot of queer people do. There are parts of Jerrie's story that we've all been through, and to see her overcome the obstacles she's had to inspires me, and I hope it inspires the queer people at home who may be watching, and their families who may not understand but can hopefully empathize and that's it," Keitel explained. "I want them to see Jerrie as a person who life has dealt a lot of really s**ty cards to that she's overcome with such grace and strength and… she's still got hopes and dreams and fears and desires, and a family that's put her through a lot of shit and she's still come out a winner on the other end."

As for Jerrie revealing her feelings for Lindor, that was something Keitel saw as a natural step in how her character has grown and the role in played in that. "There's always been a chemistry between the two of them and I think her leaving, it's like 'hey dude, what's going on?' She's leaving to go make amends with her family. She's overcome such a huge incredible obstacle. He's really been such a strong mentor figure for her, her advancement from office secretary to private investigator on the team with Cassie is really a lot due to how he treated her and respected her, which is something her family never did," she explains. "He gave her the courage to also go back home. He encouraged her to do it. I think in that moment it's just pure honesty. She's got nothing else to lose."

Now here's a look at the preview images, overview & promo for Big Sky Season 2 Episode 6 "Heart-Shaped Charm":

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 6 "Heart-Shaped Charm": Cassie grows suspicious of Max after noticing her keychain matches one found nearby the crime scene and decides to confront her. Jenny and Travis get together to talk in secret, or so they think, as Smiley's curiosity gets the best of him, and he follows Travis to the meetup. Later, to his dismay, Travis comes face to face with Ren and Donno who are determined to get answers out of him; and Lindor pays Wolf a visit. Written by Ryan O'Nan and directed by Ben Hernandez Bray. Guest Starring is Ryan O'Nan as Donno, Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Tonya, Madelyn Kientz as Max, Troy Johnson as Harper, Lola Reid as Madison, Jeremy Taylor as Bridger, Romy Rosemont as Agatha, David Meunier as Dietrich, and Patrick Gallagher as Sheriff Tubb.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.