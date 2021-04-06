Big Sky: Michelle Veintimilla, Sebastian Roché Join Cast; New Teaser

When Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) return to our screens on Tuesday, April 13, with a two-episode, two-hour return for ABC's hit mystery-drama Big Sky, we'll be looking at a three-month time jump that finds the duo setting up shop and looking to bring some very big bads to justice. But even with Ronald (Brian Geraghty) still on the loose, new mysteries begin to unfold, and as familiar faces for our leads return. On Tuesday, viewers learned the names of the two newest additions to the cast, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Michelle Veintimilla (The Baker and the Beauty) and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) are set for recurring roles and will be introduced in the latter half of the first season.

Veintimilla's Rosie Amaya is the tough-as-nails daughter of Gil Amaya, the Kleinsasser family's ranch manager. Rosie grew up close to Blake Kleinsasser, who taught her the ropes of cattle-ranching, and will play a vital role in Dewell and Hoyt's investigation into Lochsa county and unraveling its darkest secrets. Roché's Sheriff Wagy is the polite and parochial Lochsa County Sheriff- a small-town cop whose sense of worth is dependent on the power wielded by the badge and gun. Despite Wagy's apparent hospitality, Cassie and Jenny question his motives and efforts to obstruct their investigation at every turn. In the newest teaser for the series return, Ronald has apparently moved on with a new life- but it looks like old habits really do die hard…

Now here's a look at the previously-released preview images, episode overview, and trailer for the return of ABC's Big Sky on Tuesday, April 13:

Big Sky Season 1, Episodes 10/11: "Catastrophic Thinking/All Kinds of Snakes" – Three months after Ronald's escape, Cassie and Jenny have officially partnered up to take down a fresh slew of troublemakers, but all isn't coming up roses; Ronald is still on the loose, a domestic case takes a macabre and deadly turn, and a U.S. Marshall is sticking his nose in their case files. Right as the women of Dewell & Hoyt seem to be getting used to the new normal, Jenny gets an alarming call from an old flame; leading her and Cassie headfirst into a new case, a new jurisdiction, and a whole lot of new trouble. "Catastrophic Thinking" was written by Annakate Chappell and Mathew Tinker, and directed by Gwyneth Horder-Payton. "All Kinds of Snakes" was written by Elwood Reid and Maria Sten, and directed by Stephen Kay.

ABC's Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, the series is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.