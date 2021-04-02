Big Sky S01E10 Preview: New Mysteries, Old Dangers, A Bad Wig & More

After a much-deserved real-world break, Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) are back on the case when ABC's hit mystery-drama Big Sky returns on Tuesday, April 13, at 9 pm ET, with a two-episode, two-hour return. Three months after the dust settled from earlier in the season, the duo has set up shop and looking to bring some very big bads to justice. But even as new mysteries unfold and familiar faces return, there's darkness overshadowing it all. Ronald (Brian Geraghty) is still on the loose- but as you're about to see from the following preview images and trailer for 'Catastrophic Thinking" and "All Kinds of Snakes," he has his own suffering to deal with: the worst wig ever. He looks like someone attempting to cosplay the actor Henry Thomas. Plus… we get to meet the Kleinsassers? Uh-oh…

Big Sky Season 1, Episodes 10/11: "Catastrophic Thinking/All Kinds of Snakes" – Three months after Ronald's escape, Cassie and Jenny have officially partnered up to take down a fresh slew of troublemakers, but all isn't coming up roses; Ronald is still on the loose, a domestic case takes a macabre and deadly turn, and a U.S. Marshall is sticking his nose in their case files. Right as the women of Dewell & Hoyt seem to be getting used to the new normal, Jenny gets an alarming call from an old flame; leading her and Cassie headfirst into a new case, a new jurisdiction, and a whole lot of new trouble. "Catastrophic Thinking" was written by Annakate Chappell and Mathew Tinker, and directed by Gwyneth Horder-Payton. "All Kinds of Snakes" was written by Elwood Reid and Maria Sten, and directed by Stephen Kay.

ABC's Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, the series is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.