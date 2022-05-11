Big Sky S02E17 Preview: Travis Disappears; Scarlet Threatens Cassie

With only one episode left before the second season finale, ABC's Katheryn Winnick & Kylie Bunbury-starring mystery drama Big Sky comes storming back this week in a way that has us feeling like this week is the season finale. In "Family Matters," Jenny calls on a still-recovering Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher) for advice when Travis (Logan Marshall-Green). Though Travis isn't so much missing as he's "tied up right now"… given that his cover has been blown and all. And that's just a small tease of what lies ahead, as you'll see in the following preview images, overview, promo & sneak preview for the next chapter. And let's just say that things aren't looking too good for Jag (Vinny Chhibber)… and in the middle of all this? Scarlett (Anja Savcic) re-enters Cassie's (Bunbury) life, threatening to continue what Ronald (Brian Geraghty) started:

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 17 "Family Matters": A concerned Jenny searches for Travis while Scarlett, desperate to protect her daughter, Phoebe, makes an unexpected phone call that could change the course of more than one life. Elsewhere, tensions rise at the Bhullar ranch when Jag finds out the truth about his father and Travis' identity is revealed, leading Alicia to advise Veer it may be time to step down.

And speaking of that phone call between Cassie and Scarlet…

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.