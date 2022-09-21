Big Sky S03 Showrunner on "Deadly Trails" Mysteries, Jensen Ackles

With only hours to go until the season premiere of ABC's Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Jensen Ackles & Reba McEntire-starring Big Sky: Deadly Trails, there are a ton of questions marks surrounding the previews that fans have seen so far. So before we get to look at the official preview images & overview for S03E01 "Do You Love An Apple" & an overview of S03E02 "The Woods Are Lovely, Dark and Deep," showrunner Elwood Reid is sharing some intel on how the season is shaping up storyline & theme-wise, as well as how Ackles' Beau Arlen will factor into the action on the screen as well as how the show's creators are approaching the new season.

Expect a Season Filled with Mysteries Within Mysteries: "There's a glamping outfit in Montana that is run by Sunny Barnes and Buck Barnes [Rex Linn]. In this family-run glamping outfit, a bunch of guests come up missing. We begin to realize, as the season progresses, that the Barnes family has a lot of secrets. They may or may not have something to do with some of these disappearances, and in true 'Big Sky' fashion, the people that disappear also have some secrets and may not stay disappeared. This season we are also doing little runner mysteries, [and] case-of-the-week formatting, in addition to our big mystery. One of the biggest reasons we're doing that is we've Jensen Ackles. He's an amazing asset, and we wanted him and Jenny Hoyt to get out there and be solving cases the week of and also, get involved in a big mystery for the season.

Expect to Learn More About Beau… and Jenny's Family: "Part of what I like to do with the show is build out their personal life. Jensen's character, we're going to meet his wife, his daughter, and the guy that his wife Mary [is with now], who's a rich guy who is played by Henry Cusick from 'Lost.' We're going to learn more about that. His daughter's up there on the glamping trip, too, as the mystery pops off. It's going to pull Beau in personally, and dealing with his wife, we're going to learn why their marriage imploded. Why did she leave him for this other guy? The other big tease for this season is we're going to learn more about Jenny Hoyt's family beyond Cody [Ryan Phillippe] and her son. There's someone from her past that comes up in one of the stories that enters into her life and shakes up her world."

Don't Assume You Know Where Beau's Romantic Interests Are Heading (And How That Could Prove Fatal): "I'll say this — Jensen has a lot of chemistry with Kylie [Bunbury], too. He's a very charming guy. Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who plays Tonya, she's lobbying, 'Can I get with Jensen's character?' Everyone wants to get with Jensen's character, so I've got a lot of takers for romantic leads for Jensen. We're going to play with that idea and tease it [a] little bit. But one thing you have to be careful with on 'Big Sky' is the minute somebody gets close, they end up getting killed. The actors get very nervous. 'If we fall in love and we start having an affair, are you going to kill us off?' We keep everybody honest that way."

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 1 "Do You Love An Apple": It's been a few months of relative peace in Helena, but all that's about to change when Sunny Barnes and her family set up Sunny Day Excursions just outside of town. From the moment they arrive, things begin to go awry, with Cassie being called in to investigate a missing backpacker and the new sheriff in town, Beau, partnering up with Jenny to track down a murderer on the loose. A mountainous mystery begins to unravel for Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt. Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Episode 2 "The Woods Are Lovely, Dark and Deep": Helena is turning into a real family town. When disgruntled "reformed" realtor Tonya calls the police on a squatter living in one of her homes, Jenny arrives only to discover a shocking connection to her past tied to the case. Across town, Cassie and Beau work to track the still-missing backpacker, and Sunny works to protect a secret of her own hidden in the woods. Meanwhile, Beau's daughter Emily takes a campground investigation dangerously into her own hands, but has she stumbled upon a story far more nefarious than she could have imagined?

In the first preview clip, Cassie (Bunbury) and Beau (Ackles) follow a lead on a dead hiker that takes them to Sunny Barnes (McEntire) and her backcountry guide business. Following that, Beau and Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) are talking about movie night (and more) as they head to an investigation site… just as a new clue falls into their laps:

"She's a mama bear that you don't cross," Reid teased about McEntire's big bad. "What's going to be fun is seeing how far she'll go to defend her family. She's got a bit of an edge and some darkness to her. But if you squint, you can justify some of the stuff she's going to be doing." Outside of that, viewers can also expect more one-and-done, single-episode cases for Jenny and Beau. But for those of you seeing some sparks between the two already? For the sake of Ackles' long-term future on the series, here's hoping Jenny and Beau just remain friends. "One thing you have to be careful with on 'Big Sky' is the minute somebody gets close, they end up getting killed. The actors get very nervous like, 'If we fall in love and we start having an affair, are you going to kill us off?'" It's always a risk in big-sky country," Reid added.

Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, and Anja Savcic also star. Rosanna Arquette (Ratched), Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Seth Gabel (Salem), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1), Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint), and Rex Linn (Young Sheldon) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Also, J. Anthony Pena and Jamie-Lynn Sigler have been promoted to series regulars.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan & Box and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky moved to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner and executive-produces alongside Kelley.