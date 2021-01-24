Big Sky Season 1 Episode 6 Preview: Cassie & Jenny Hunt for Ronald

One down, one to go. If you're not up-to-speed on what went down on ABC's Big Sky before the holiday break, consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign on and blinking so you might want to jump ship now. Okay? Cool, here we go. By the time the dust settled, it's pretty safe to say that Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) got her "eye for an eye" for Cody (Ryan Phillippe) by taking Rick (John Carroll Lynch) off the board permanently. But that's only half of the problem, with Ronald (Brian Geraghty) still on the loose. That means that when the series returns this Tuesday, January 26, with "The Wolves Are Always Out for Blood" and now knowing the truth about Cody's fate, Cassie and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) will team up to bring Ronald down. But as the title seems to suggest, are the others waiting in the wings looking for their revenge? Here's a look at the preview images, overview, and promo for the series' return.

Big Sky Season 1, Episode 6: "The Wolves Are Always Out for Blood": After Jenny and Cassie learn the truth about Cody's fate, they decide to officially team up to track down Ronald. Elsewhere, Merrilee grapples with the fact that she didn't truly know her husband, while Helen learns more about her son's recent activities. Written by Maria Sten and directed by Mark Tonderai.

ABC's Big Sky stars Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy and John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski. Guest starring in "A Good Day to Die" is Brooke Smith as Merilee Legarski, Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell, and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell. Patrick Gallagher guest stars as Sherriff Tubb.

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Based on the series of books by Box, Big Sky is executive produced by Box, Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Signature and Touchstone Television.