Billie Eilish and Finneas Endorse, Encourage Fans to Vote Harris/Walz

Billie Eilish and Finneas have endorsed Harris/Walz in a new video post, urging fans to ensure that their voting status is up to date.

While ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump and his VP pick/lackey JD Vance continue trying to convince us that Kid Rock, Kevin Sorbo, and Hulk Hogan are still relevant, Vice-President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz continue gathering big-name support that can make a big-time impact. Shortly after kicking the metaphorical crap out of Trump on ABC's debate stage earlier this month, singer/songwriter Taylor Swift posted a lengthy endorsement of the Harris/Walz ticket. With today being National Voter Registration Day, Grammy and Oscar-winning artists Billie Eilish and Finneas have posted a video on social media endorsing Harris/Walz and encouraging their fans to make sure they register to vote and to make sure that their voting status is up to date.

"We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy," Eilish shared in the clip (which we have waiting for you below). "We can't let extremists control our lives, our freedoms, and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris, Finneas added. "Vote like your life depends on it – because it does," Eilish ended on.

"It's National Voter Registration Day. We are voting for Harris-Walz. The choice is clear. Check your voting status here: iwillvote.com," read the caption to the video endorsement/reminder that Billie Eilish and Finneas posted on Tuesday:

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for [Kamala Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate [Tim Walz], who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades," Swift wrote in her overall endorsement shortly after the VP Harris/Trump debate from early in September – signing it, "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady" – a dig at Trump's VP pick Sen. JD Vance's previous disparaging comments about women who choose to not have children. Here's a look at Swift's Instagram post that went live shortly after the debate ended – followed by the full text:

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades.

I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it's much easier to vote early. I'll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.

With love and hope,

Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady

