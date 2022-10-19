Billie Lourd Offers AHS: NYC Fans Something Better Than A Trailer

With only hours to go until Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's 11th season of American Horror Story (American Horror Story: NYC or AHS: NYC) hits our screens with its first two episodes, have we gotten to the point where we have to resign ourselves to the fact that we're either not getting an official trailer or getting one with very little time to process & appreciate it? I'm leaning toward the affirmative on that one. But that's okay… do you know why? Because any season that includes Billie Lourd is one that's going to include Lourd sharing some fun behind-the-scenes looks, which is always a nice contrast to the horrors being perpetrated on our screens. So what did Lourd have in store for us on premiere day? Well, it involves a whip and Migos…

"[FX's American Horror Story] premieres tonight, so it is obvi pretty damn customary of me to post this obscure photo of me with the largest whip of all time, and this selection of super productive, super cool, not annoying at all videos of me jamming out to ['Hannah Montana' by Migos]," Lourd wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, giving us the heads-up on what to expect. And especially considering we appreciate every look at AHS: NYC as possible, Lourd's posts could never be annoying:

Zachary Quinto (Sam), Billie Lourd (Hannah), Patti LuPone (Kathy), Isaac Cole Powell (Theo Graves), Sandra Bernhard (Fran), Charlie Carver (Adam Carpenter), Russell Tovey (Patrick Read), Leslie Grossman (Barbara Read), Denis O'Hare (Henry), Joe Mantello (Gino Barelli) are set to star. In addition, Rebecca Dayan (Alana), Nico Greetham (Dennis), Matthew Bishop (Big Daddy), Lee Aaron Rosen (Captain Ross), Kal Penn (Mac Marzara), Kyle Beltran (Morris), Sis (Dunaway), Gideon Glick, and Dot-Marie Jones star this season. Now here's a look at the newest teaser that was released earlier today for American Horror Story: NYC, premiering two episodes tonight:

Meet the AHS: NYC Cast (Key Art Gallery)

And here's a look at our rundown of AHS: NYC cast key art that's been released so far, which may have reached its end:

American Horror Story: NYC Teaser & S11E01/02 Overviews

American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 Episode 1 "Something's Coming": Mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. A doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow's headline. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk and directed by John J. Gray.

American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 Episode 2 "Thank You For Your Service": Gino (Mantello) grapples with his trauma. Patrick's (Tovey) search takes him to dark places. A stranger contacts Hannah (Lourd) with a grave warning. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver & Manny Coto and directed by Max Winkler.

FX's AHS: NYC is set in NYC in the 1970s (and apparently time-jumping into the late-1980s or later), with a focus on NYC's LGBTQ community as it deals with a serial killer. Over the summer, we had an update on filming from award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site shared some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana," the images showed a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look, so make sure to check them out here.