Billions Season 5 Preview: Between Bluffing & Believing, A Fine Line

With a little less than two months to go until series creators (with Andrew Ross Sorkin), showrunners & EPs Brian Koppelman and David Levien's Billions returns for the five-episode Season 5 Part 2, viewers are getting a look at what still lies ahead for Chuck (Paul Giamatti) and Bobby (Damian Lewis) as the presence of Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) changes and escalates their dangerous game to a whole new level. For Chuck, Mike is a potential weapon and ally. But as you're about to see in the following clip, Bobby has a different take on Mike- but Mike makes it clear to Bobby that there's a big difference between bluffing and believing.

Here's a look at the return of Showtime's Billions, set to hit cable screens Sunday, September 5, at 9 pm ET/PT

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'I Believe in Myself' Part 2 Teaser | Billions | Season 5 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keQu7aZ4IEk)

In the second half of season five, the presence of powerful billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) sends ripples through Axe Capital and gives Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) a potential new weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod (Lewis). Alliances form, get ripped apart and form anew, and everyone from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Wendy (Maggie Siff) gets roped into the conflict, which comes very close to destroying all they hold dear.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Billions Season 5 Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4InT5MnX3M)

Created by executive producers-showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, as well as Andrew Ross Sorkin, Billions stars Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn, Roma Mafia, and more. Joining the cast during the fifth season were Emmy and Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife, ER) and Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ratched) in recurring roles- with Stoll being upped to a series regular with the sixth season. Emmy nominee Janeane Garofalo (The Larry Sanders Show) joins the cast in the recurring role of Winslow- the hip owner of a legal cannabis corporation.

