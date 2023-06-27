Posted in: Preview, Showtime, TV | Tagged: billions, season 7

Billions Season 7 Official Trailer: One Last Time Before The Fall

With the seventh & final season set to hit on August 11th, here's a look at the official trailer for Paramount+ & Showtime's Billions.

Before Paramount+ with Showtime can begin expanding upon the show's universe, there's the very big matter of addressing who will be left standing when the 12-episode seventh & final season of Billions begins streaming on Friday, August 11 (before its on-air debut on Sunday, August 13 at 8 pm ET/PT on Showtime). Stemming from showrunners Brian Koppelman & David Levien, the final run brings Damian Lewis' Bobby Axelrod back into the mix. Joining Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll & Maggie Siff are David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker, and Toney Goins. And even if you think the stakes are going to be raised for this final run, you're still not ready for the twists & turns heading your way – but here's just a taste of what you can expect.

In the final season, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) returns as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world. Now, here's a look at the official trailer for the seventh and final season of Showtime's Billions:

"'Billions' has deftly explored power, money, and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David," shared Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. "This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise." The Showtime series is created and executive produced by showrunners Koppelman and Levien (Rounders). Beth Schacter also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

