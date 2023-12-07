Posted in: Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: black kiss, howard chaykin, zack snyder

Black Kiss: Zack Snyder Wrote Pilot But TV Series Adapt Not Happening

Zack Snyder had the rights to adapt Howard Chaykin's Black Kiss as a series - even penning a draft for a pilot - but it's not happening.

When we checked out what Zack Snyder had to share with The Hollywood Reporter in a profile interview in support of his upcoming Netflix film Rebel Moon, we didn't expect to end up posting an update on a possible adaptation of Howard Chaykin's 1988 Vortex Comics series Black Kiss (and possibly its follow-up series, 2012's Black Kiss 2). The controversial title has been praised by some for what they see as Chaykin's bold storytelling vision & unique approach, while others have labeled the comic as sexist, homophobic, and transphobic. Previously, at the time when the original series was being published, Chaykin voiced a desire to adapt the comic into a feature film but (obviously) nothing came of it. To be honest, since that time? We really didn't have a read on where the film (or television) rights had bounced around to – at least, that was until the topic was addressed in the Snyder profile.

Apparently, Snyder had the rights to be able to adapt the 12-issue limited series (again, we're not sure if the sequel series would've been included, but we would assume so). Apparently, it's not going to happen, though not from lack of trying on Snyder's part – even going so far as to draft a pilot. But it sounds like the series itself may have been too much for studios to want to tackle. "No one wanted to make it. It was too weird. We really went for it, too," Snyder shared about the matter. While Snyder appears to have a very vibrant deal with Netflix, the potential serious baggage that comes with a possible adaptation weighed against the potential upside that might result from the project would be a lot to ask of the streamer – or any streamer or studio – to take on without having to make the kind of creative changes that would most likely lead to even more problems.

