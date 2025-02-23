Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: black mirror

Black Mirror: "USS Callister" Sequel Return Felt "Surreal": Milioti

Cristin Milioti on returning for the "USS Callister" follow-up during the seventh season of Netflix and Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror.

Just before January wrapped up, fans of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror were treated to a special look at the upcoming seventh season via a teaser previewing 2025 that was released by the Netflix UK & Ireland social media account. We're calling it special because it was a look at The Penguin star Cristin Milioti's Nanette from the follow-up episode to the Season 4 episode "USS Callister" (directed by Toby Haynes and written by Brooker and William Bridges). Thanks to tonight's SAG Awards red carpet, we're learning how Milioti felt about returning to the anthology series. "It was wild; it was great. I mean, you know, we were such a tight cast, so it was really lovely to be reunited, and it was lovely to be back with Charlie [Brooker] and our director, Toby [Haynes], who did the first one and so, it was like… it was really lovely and also felt very surreal," Milioti shared, noting that the episode wrapped filming last year.

Here's a look at what Milioti had to share about her return to Black Mirror for its seventh season earlier tonight:

Netflix's Black Mirror Season 7 includes Awkwafina (Jackpot), Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don't Talk Anymore), Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record), Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine), Patsy Ferran (Firebrand), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099), Osy Ikhile (Citadel), Rashida Jones (Sunny), Siena Kelly (Domino Day), Billy Magnussen (Road House), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Chris O'Dowd (Bridesmaids), Issa Rae (Barbie), Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Harriet Walter (Succession), and Nicholas Cirillo (Outer Banks).

So proud of everything we brought you in 2024! Here's a sneak peek of what the UK & Ireland are cooking for 2025. 👀 pic.twitter.com/rWNwT1xyTp — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 28, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Black Mirror Season 7: Charlie Brooker on "USS Callister" Return

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the end of May 2024, Brooker offered an update on how things were going with filming and shared why "USS Callister" was the right episode to go the sequel route with. Speaking of the episode sequel, Brooker explained how the episode lent itself to a continuation and how being able to write a character beyond one episode was a new experience that was "a lot of fun" for him. "This has been brewing for actually quite a long time. And it's partly because of the way that it ends. The first one ends like you could just carry that story on and follow where they go now. So it was always like, 'Hmm, I'm going to do that.' It was something we were looking at for quite a long time. There were various iterations it went through, various versions we wanted to do and were discussing on and off for several years."

Six new stories, but one looks a little familiar. Black Mirror returns 2025. pic.twitter.com/uJmpxEhZH4 — Netflix (@netflix) March 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Brooker continued, "But there are a lot of schedules to sort out, and then the pandemic got in the way. It was something that looked like it wasn't going to happen, and so I was delighted when it did. So, it's been a minute. But even writing the characters is a luxury I don't often get. I've never had it before on 'Black Mirror' to have a character that survives beyond one episode! So that's been a lot of fun, and then seeing them all on set has been fantastic," Brooker explained. As for what viewers can expect, Brooker's response seemed to indicate that viewers shouldn't necessarily assume anything – like assuming Jesse Plemons' Robert Daly wouldn't be appearing (in large part because he's no longer living). "You'll see. Yeah, you'll see [Laughs]. But we continue the story from where we left off. And there are some new characters as well. There is new stuff to do with where they've now ended up versus where they were."

