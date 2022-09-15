Blade Runner 2099 Pilot Gets Series Green Light from Amazon Studios

The "Blade Runner" universe is set to expand further beyond the original 1982 film and 2017 follow-up Blade Runner 2049 (and let not forget Adult Swim's animated series, Blade Runner: Black Lotus), with Amazon Studios giving a green light for the live-action series Blade Runner 2099. Seen as a project whose development had a high priority, the series finds original film director Ridley Scott executive producing the follow-up to the most recent film. Set fifty years after the sequel, the series features a script from Silka Luisa (Shining Girls), who will also executive produce. The news comes nearly ten months after Scott reported that a pilot was in play for a potential series.

"The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we're excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers," said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. "We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors."

Alcon Entertainment co-CEOs and co-founders Andrew Kosove & Broderick Johnson added, "We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon. And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created. Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott's brilliant vision for Blade Runner 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve's follow-up sequel, Blade Runner 2049, then became one of the best reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner."

Kosove and Johnson are executive-producing the series along with Michael Green (writer, Blade Runner 2049), Ben Roberts, and Cynthia Yorkin, as well as Scott Free Productions' David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger, Frank Giustra, and Isa Dick Hackett. Tom Spezialy has joined the writers' room and will also serve as an executive producer on the limited series.