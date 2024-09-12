Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: bleach, bleach: thousand-year blood war

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War LA/NYC Events: Voice Actors & More

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War voice actors will present special NYC and LA screenings in October. Here's what you need to know...

VIZ Media, in collaboration with JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles and Japan Society in New York, has announced bicoastal events celebrating the voice acting talents from global hit anime series BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, the latest installment of the acclaimed series by legendary mangaka Tite Kubo. Renowned voice actors Masakazu Morita, who voices series hero Ichigo Kurosaki, and Noriaki Sugiyama, who plays the enigmatic Uryu Ishida, will present an exclusive screening, live voice acting demonstration, and autograph session.

This limited-seating event begins with a screening of BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3, Episodes 1 and 2, followed by an exclusive sneak peek of Episode 3. The screening will be followed by a moderated discussion with the voice actors, exploring the art of Japanese voice acting, their roles in the anime production process, and the cultural influences shaping this unique craft. The event will conclude with a live voice-acting session, bringing beloved characters to life before the audience. VIP attendees at the Japan Society in New York will also enjoy a special autograph session.

Masakazu Morita – Renowned for his role as Ichigo Kurosaki in BLEACH

Masakazu Morita made his voice acting debut in 2001 as the protagonist Tidus in the video game Final Fantasy X. His notable roles include Ichigo Kurosaki in BLEACH, Shin in Kingdom, Barnaby Brooks Jr. in Tiger & Bunny, and many others. He also works as an actor, stage performer, and narrator, among other activities.

Noriaki Sugiyama – Celebrated for voicing Uryu Ishida in BLEACH

Noriaki Sugiyama gained widespread recognition for voicing Sasuke Uchiha in NARUTO. His other notable roles include Shirou Emiya in Fate/stay night and Uryu Ishida in BLEACH, and many others.

LA Moderator: Risa Light – Host of the popular "Risa's Nihongo" series and Japanese pop culture influencer.

NY Moderator: Lauryn Alexandria, AKA Toastymarshmellow – Lauryn Alexandria is a singer, actor, and nerdy Black content creator based in NYC.

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Event & Ticket Details

Los Angeles:

Date: October 13, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles

6801 Hollywood Blvd, Level 5, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Tickets are on sale at the event location's site.

New York:

Date: October 15, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Location: Japan Society

333 East 47th Street, New York, NY 10017

Tickets are on sale at the event location's site.

