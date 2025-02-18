Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

Blue Bloods Spinoff Gets CBS Series Order: Donnie Wahlberg Returning

CBS gave a series order for Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Blue Bloods spinoff Boston Blue - with Donnie Wahlberg set to return.

A little more than two months after CBS's hit series Blue Bloods ended its run, fans are being treated to some exclusive news from Deadline Hollywood that should bring a smile to their faces. Donnie Wahlberg is set to return as NYPD Officer Danny Reagan for writers Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' (S.W.A.T.) Boston Blue, with CBS dropping a straight-to-series order for the spinoff for the 2025-2026 broadcast season. Sonnier and Margolis' series sees Wahlberg's Reagan taking a position with Boston PD. In his new locale, Reagan is paired with Detective Lena Peters, who has something in common with her new partner – she's also a member of a prominent law enforcement family. The series stems from CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television (JBTV), with Sonnier and Margolis serving as showrunners and executive producers, with Wahlberg, and Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed of JBTV also executive-producing.

What's interesting about the series is that it didn't originate as a potential Blue Bloods spinoff. Sonnier, Margolis, and JBTV originally pitched the network and CBS Studios on a drama that would spotlight a family with a long history in Boston law enforcement who is partnered with an LAPD transfer. The pitch would receive a script order, with both CBS and CBS Studios seeing the script as a serious spinoff possibility for the police procedural – with the adjustment made from the transfer from the LAPD to the NYPD. The news comes as many fans on social media made the case for expanding the show's universe, with Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck going on record before the series wrapped up its run in December to say that he wasn't sure why the popular series was wrapping up.

