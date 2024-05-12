Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galvanic Games, Wizard With A Gun

Wizard With A Gun Adds Four-Player Co-Op On Monday

Wizard With A Gun is adding an awesome update on Monday, as players will be able to do four-player co-op and take out enemies as a team.

Article Summary Wizard With A Gun to launch 4-player co-op in the Better Together Update.

New update brings customizable difficulty modes, including Ranger to Outlaw.

Players can customize their gameplay with a variety of variable tweaks.

Embark on a magical journey, craft and survive alone or with friends online.

Galvanic Games Pand Devolver Digital revealed a new update being added to Wizard With a Gun on Monday, as players will so get to help each other out. The Better Together Update will add four-player co-op to the game, so you can take on all of the levels and new challenges as a team. The team had to make the tough call of shrinking it down to 1-2 players at launch, but have spent their ever-waking days to get this mode back into the game, as they have done their best to perfect it. We have more info below and a developer video here explaining it all before it goes live on May 13, 2024.

Wizard With a Gun – Better Together Update

Better Together empowers you and up to three other gun-wielding wizards to join forces and delve into the Shatter. But as your numbers grow, so too does the strength of your enemies. Chaos won't back down just because you have more firepower. Quite the opposite, in fact: more wizards means more danger. The Better Together update also brings difficulty modes to the game, which has been a highly requested feature from players. You can now choose from four different difficulties for your next adventure: Ranger (Easy), Gunslinger (Normal), Sheriff (Hard) and Outlaw (Very Hard). In Ranger mode, there are fewer penalties for failure; in Outlaw mode, death lurks around every corner.

Or how about creating your own custom difficulty mode? Better Together also lets you tweak a number of variables to create an experience tailor-made for you. Make enemies stronger and faster, or slower and weaker. Make the penalties for death less or more severe. Following Better Together's release next week, Wizard With a Gun will have never been more accessible—or more challenging. The choice is yours. Wizard with a Gun is an online co-operative sandbox survival game set in a magical wilderness wrought with dangerous creatures and arcane mysteries. Embark on a journey alone or with friends to collect, craft and outfit your wizard however you see fit as you explore the unknown. Carefully design weapons, bullets and furnishings for your tower home, but try not to burn it all down as the magic you wield

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!